Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Monday, underperforms market

By MarketWatch Automation
 3 days ago
Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) shed 0.15% to $2,969.04 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.00% to 4,682.80 and Dow Jones Industrial Average...

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

