No bail for teen after Chatham gunfight that wounded 2, including 1-year-old boy

A vehicle with the back window shattered is parked at the Shell gas station as Chicago police investigate the scene of a shooting near 75th and State St. in Chicago, Nov. 11, 2021. Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune

A teenager who was charged with two counts of attempted murder was ordered held without bail Sunday, although he was unable to appear before the judge because he also had been shot in the chest and had been in critical condition after last week’s apparent gunfight.

Maalik Lumpkins, 18, had been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to a police report, after allegedly participating in a daytime shootout at a Chatham gas station in the 7400 block of South State Street that left two other people wounded Thursday.

One of the people wounded was a 1-year-old boy, who was in a nearby vehicle and suffered a graze wound to the head. The 1-year-old required surgery, according to police.

Video surveillance showed Lumpkins chasing after a man around 1:25 p.m. and shooting him. Multiple rounds were exchanged, leaving the other man suffering from six gunshot wounds; Lumpkins was shot at least once in the chest.

Sgt. Rocco Alioto, a spokesman for Chicago police, said at the time Lumpkins and the other man, who he said was 28, had been in the same vehicle when they arrived at the gas station.

Lumpkins received treatment for his gunshot wound at University of Chicago Medical Center According to the police report filed last week, he was in critical condition and had been slated to have surgery. The man he shot was treated at the same hospital and also had been listed in critical condition, police said.

Lumpkins is expected back in court Friday.

Chicago Tribune reporters Megan Crepeau and Sylvia Goodman contributed.