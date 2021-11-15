Biden signs $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law, locking in a victory that escaped Trump as social spending bill struggles to cross the finish line

President Joe Biden. Rick Loomis/Getty Images

Biden signed an infrastructure bill into law, setting up fresh federal money for roads and bridges.

He called the law "truly consequential, because we made our democracy deliver for the people."

Now, Democrats are set to focus their attention on advancing a $1.75 trillion social spending bill.

President Joe Biden signed an infrastructure bill into law on Monday afternoon, notching a major legislative victory that escaped his Republican predecessor. Now Democrats are turning their attention towards passing a social spending bill containing the bulk of his domestic priorities that's struggling to get over the finish line due to centrist holdouts.

The new law brings a fresh infusion of federal money to America's aging public-works system to repair roads and bridges, renovate ports, and expand broadband access, as well as replace every lead pipe in the US.

The president emphasized how lawmakers had managed to break through the partisan gridlock and craft a measure capable of improving people's lives, both tenets guiding his presidency.

"Too often in Washington, the reason we don't get things done is because we insist on getting everything we want," the president said at the signing. "With this law, we focused on getting things done."

"I am signing a law that is truly consequential, because we made our democracy deliver for the people," he said.

Biden was flanked by top Democratic leaders, such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Some of the Republican lawmakers who voted for the legislation were also present at the bill signing, including Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, and Rep. Don Young of Alaska.

A total of 32 Republicans in both chambers backed the bill, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, who called it a "godsend" for his home state last week. He didn't attend the White House event, telling a Kentucky radio station that he had "other things" to do.

House Republicans have faced the brunt of the backlash from conservatives. Former President Donald Trump has bashed the legislation, saying Republicans who supported the legislation should be "ashamed of themselves."

GOP lawmakers received death threats and threatening phone calls for backing the legislation and delivering Biden a major legislative victory, Insider's Robin Bravender reported .

The bill signing comes as House Democrats attempt to pass a $1.8 trillion social spending package within days, setting the stage for Senate action later this month.

But Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia has offered little signs of moving quickly to pass the sprawling legislation, which would expand childcare and healthcare, as well as mitigate the climate crisis. He's criticized the bill's potential to add to rising inflation that's hitting Americans' pocketbooks.

The White House disputes this, arguing that the Build Back Better Legislation will tamp down inflationary pressures by cutting costs for families.