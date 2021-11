HMD Global has a brand new Nokia for T-Mobile and Metro customers to consider in the US, with the announcement of the Nokia X100. The new handset is priced for the budget segment of the market. But comes with some additional new standards such as 5G support and ZEISS Optics for the cameras. In fact, those are two of this handset’s biggest selling points. As are OZO Audio-enhanced audio and a dedicated battery AI.

