Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 177 ‘Colts Reach .500 with Win Over Jags’

By Joe Hopkins
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts no longer have a losing record after a hard-fought win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins begin the show by recapping the game before discussing takeaways (13:37) and breaking down the AFC playoff picture (30:56).

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Be sure to join us Thursday as the Blue Zone crew previews the Colts’ upcoming matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

FOX59

