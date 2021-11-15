Biden signs $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill

A reader blamed the Democrats for things Republicans are guilty of ["Democracy going right down the drain," Just Sayin’, Nov. 10]. The Democrats did not send the national debt "through the roof." That was done by former President Donald Trump’s tax plan that made the rich richer. President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill was desperately needed and will create thousands of jobs and will be worth every penny.

