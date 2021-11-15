Biden signs $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill

Kamala Harris said "it's clear" there's more work to do after Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty. Joe Biden said earlier "the jury system works" but that he felt "angry and concerned" over the verdict. Rittenhouse was on trial for fatally shooting two men and injuring a third during civil...
A reader blamed the Democrats for things Republicans are guilty of ["Democracy going right down the drain," Just Sayin’, Nov. 10]. The Democrats did not send the national debt "through the roof." That was done by former President Donald Trump’s tax plan that made the rich richer. President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill was desperately needed and will create thousands of jobs and will be worth every penny.
'Squad' member Rep. Rashida Tlaib had to book her own travel to her hometown of Detroit after President Joe Biden left her off the manifest for Air Force One after her refusal to vote for his $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. Tlaib was among a group of House progressives, including 'squad'...
It’s time for Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema to end the drama. When it comes to President Joe Biden’s reckless, inflationary spending bill, the two somewhat centrist Democrats should just say no. Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, and Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, have both balked at numerous elements...
President Biden thinks the Congressional Budget Office’s analyses are the “gold standard” — but apparently only when it suits his needs. White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday continued to insist that President Biden’s Build Back Better Act will not increase the federal deficit by a single cent on Friday, despite the CBO warning it could add $367 billion.
Republican-funded polling shows the GOP gaining steam heading into 2022 as President Joe Biden’s support plummets in Democratic-leaning House districts. Biden’s approval rating was underwater in four districts that he won by an average of 7 points in 2020, according to the poll, which was obtained by Politico. On a...
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., demanded President Biden "publicly apologize" to Kyle Rittenhouse for suggesting that he was a White supremacist during Biden's 2020 campaign. Rittenhouse was acquitted on Friday of all charges in the high-profile case that stemmed from the Kenosha, Wisconsin, riots last summer. During his presidential campaign, Biden...
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy began a marathon speech on the House floor Thursday night as the chamber prepared to vote on the Build Back Better legislation. McCarthy railed against the legislation, going through every part of it, and as of this posting the Republican leader has been speaking for over an hour.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., allegedly claimed that she voted for President Biden in order to make him a transformational president like Franklin Delano Roosevelt. "Just a few weeks ago, Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger said, ‘Nobody elected Joe Biden to be FDR,’" House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said in a blustering speech against Biden's Build Back Better legislation on Thursday.
