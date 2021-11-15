ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Biden signs $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill

Vindy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden, moments ago, signed the...

www.vindy.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Newsday

Just Sayin': Blame GOP, not the Democrats

A reader blamed the Democrats for things Republicans are guilty of ["Democracy going right down the drain," Just Sayin’, Nov. 10]. The Democrats did not send the national debt "through the roof." That was done by former President Donald Trump’s tax plan that made the rich richer. President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill was desperately needed and will create thousands of jobs and will be worth every penny.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
New York Post

Biden called CBO ‘gold standard’ — before it found BBB adds $367B to debt, Psaki reminded

President Biden thinks the Congressional Budget Office’s analyses are the “gold standard” — but apparently only when it suits his needs. White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday continued to insist that President Biden’s Build Back Better Act will not increase the federal deficit by a single cent on Friday, despite the CBO warning it could add $367 billion.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Ap#Americans
Fox News

Tom Cotton demands Biden 'publicly apologize' to Kyle Rittenhouse

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., demanded President Biden "publicly apologize" to Kyle Rittenhouse for suggesting that he was a White supremacist during Biden's 2020 campaign. Rittenhouse was acquitted on Friday of all charges in the high-profile case that stemmed from the Kenosha, Wisconsin, riots last summer. During his presidential campaign, Biden...
KENOSHA, WI
mediaite.com

‘They Now Want to Dictate… WHERE I CAN LOOK!’ Kevin McCarthy ERUPTS in House Floor Speech About Spending Bill, Gets Jeered and Heckled by Democrats

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy began a marathon speech on the House floor Thursday night as the chamber prepared to vote on the Build Back Better legislation. McCarthy railed against the legislation, going through every part of it, and as of this posting the Republican leader has been speaking for over an hour.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

AOC allegedly interrupts McCarthy to say she voted for Biden to be a new FDR

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., allegedly claimed that she voted for President Biden in order to make him a transformational president like Franklin Delano Roosevelt. "Just a few weeks ago, Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger said, ‘Nobody elected Joe Biden to be FDR,’" House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said in a blustering speech against Biden's Build Back Better legislation on Thursday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy