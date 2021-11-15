The Best Perfumes That Smell Like Designer Fragrances

Every scent evokes an emotion. In Scent Stories, TZR asks tastemakers, celebrities, and industry insiders to share the stories behind the smells of their past and present. Iman describes falling in love like she’s reciting poetry. “Those are heady days, the beginning of love, when everything is heightened,” she recalls, her husky baritone voice crackling across the static of the phone. The Somali-American model, entrepreneur, and humanitarian sounds a tinge wistful as she recounts the Great Love she experienced with late husband, music icon David Bowie, who passed away from liver cancer five years ago. Their love story has been the subject of public fascination for decades — two resplendent beings, equally as radiant, doubly as dazzling in their union. Her newest venture is in honor of him: an amber-wrapped fragrance, aptly named Love Memoir.

