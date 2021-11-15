UPDATE: Loop Capital Starts PayPal (PYPL) at Buy

Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick initiates coverage on Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) with a Buy rating and a price target of $770.00. The analyst comments "We expect Adobe to remain a leading enabler of digital experiences and see durable growth ahead despite its already-significant market share within its core Creative market. Whether measured by screen time, number of devices, ecommerce penetration, or the shift to digital advertising – we are more so than ever living in the experience economy where every interaction is personal, ‘everyone has a story to tell’ and increasingly ‘every moment is shoppable’. The company’s DX strategy has blossomed since acquiring Omniture in 2009 with the synergies between DM and DX more logical than ever. We are convinced by the enormity of Adobe’s creative TAM (which has been ever-expanding beyond expectations), its many levers for durable growth, as well as the even greater opportunity in Digital Experience. We have no doubt this even larger, $85bn DX market is ripe for consolidation – especially in a post-pandemic, cookie-less world – with Adobe one of only two logical winners. Looking back a decade from now, we believe investors will be just as surprised by Adobe’s success in DX as they have been in DM over the past decade. In the meantime, we see continued mid-teens EPS growth with upside to 20% over the medium term (revenue, margin, buyback)."

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO