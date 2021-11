The Pixel 6 Pro is Google’s return to the flagship phone market, but does that mean it has what it takes to challenge the juggernaut that is the iPhone 13 Pro?. Google spent years on research and development to get to the release of the Pixel 6 Pro, and it shows; the hardware design, the Tensor chip, the new camera array and refined software all feel like a generational leap from Google’s previous Pixels. However, Apple hasn't been resting on its laurels with the iPhone, and though the iPhone 13 Pro looks virtually identical to last year’s model, the updates to the display and cameras, in particular, are considerable.

