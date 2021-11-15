Applications Open for 2022 Kronberg Academy "Chamber Music Connects the World"

The concerto presents three movements: "Folia Tropical," "Plegaria," and "Fandanguito." "The Fandango is known worldwide as a popular Spanish dance and specifically, as one of the fundamental parts of flamenco," Arturo Marquez said. "What is little known is that immediately upon its appearance in Spain around the 18th century, the Fandango moved to the Americas where it acquired a personality according to the land that adopted and cultivated it. For centuries, it has been a special festival for musicians, singers, poets, and dancers. Everyone gathers around a wooden platform to stamp their feet, sing, and improvise the ten-line stanza for the occasion.

