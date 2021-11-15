ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Applications Open for 2022 Kronberg Academy "Chamber Music Connects the World"

theviolinchannel.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApplications are now open for the Kronberg Academy's "Chamber Music Connects the World" Festival, held from May 5 to 15, 2022 in Kronberg, Germany. The 2022 festival's senior artists include Steven Isserlis,...

theviolinchannel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Palm Beach Daily News

Chamber Music Society set for ninth season of concerts

With a new executive director and a return to a full in-person schedule, the Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach is eager to embark on its ninth season of concerts. Ahmad Mayes, who comes to the society from his previous post as education director for the Cincinnati Symphony, said in a prepared statement that it was “an exciting time” to take the helm of the nonprofit.
PALM BEACH, FL
operawire.com

Pittance Chamber Music Unveils 2022 Season

Los Angeles-based Pittance Chamber Music has announced its 2022 season. While all performances will feature members of the LA Opera Orchestra, our focus will be solely on performances featuring vocalists. The company will present “Liebeslieder” on Saturday, April 23, 2021. The showcase, which will be focused on Brahms’ “Liebeslieder-Walzer,” Op....
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Plays Baroque Chamber Music at The Huntington

The Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra spotlights Baroque concertos for violin, oboe, flute and harp in a concert celebrating the life of philanthropist Warner Henry on December 4th, 2021. The program opens with Concerto in A Major for Harpsichord and Strings by Seixas, a preeminent 18th century composer and harpsichord virtuoso,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
culturemap.com

Spectrum Chamber Music Society presents Spectrum Downtown Fall Concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Spectrum Chamber Music Society will present an eclectic blend of "old world" and "new world" chamber music, performed by musicians of the Fort Worth Symphony and friends.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gidon Kremer
Person
Christian Tetzlaff
Person
Steven Isserlis
Person
Jörg Widmann
Person
András Schiff
funcheap.com

SFCM Chamber Music Tuesday featuring Amy Schwartz-Moretti

Chamber Music Tuesdays is a new series where chamber music majors perform with world-renowned guest artists (including Opus 3 Artists and international competition award winners) and SFCM faculty members in the new Barbro Osher Recital Hall at the Bowes Center. Hear acclaimed violinist Amy Schwartz Moretti ’94 perform alongside SFCM students. Moretti is a former Concertmaster of the Oregon Symphony and Florida Orchestra, and recipient of prizes from the D’Angelo International Young Artist Competition and the Irving M. Klein International String Competition. In 2014, she received SFCM’s annual Distinguished Alumni Award. A piece by composer Jessie Montgomery, who held an online residency with SFCM students in the Spring of 2021, Strung, will be played by string quintet.
MUSIC
artsknoxville.com

Tuesday Arts Miscellany: Opera, Theatre, Chamber and Orchestral Music

UT Opera Theatre returns to live performances with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s final opera Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute) this weekend at the Bijou Theatre. There are four performances scheduled with a double cast. Friday evening, November 12, at 8:00 PM. Saturday evening, November 13, at 8:00 PM. Sunday afternoon, November...
KNOXVILLE, TN
pacificsun.com

New York-Based Ensemble Opens Chamber Music Series in Mill Valley

After an almost two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 shutdown, the live music purveyors at the Mill Valley Chamber Music Society will once again welcome artists and musicians from around the world to perform as part of the 49th season of their annual Chamber Music Concert Series. “I’m so delighted...
MILL VALLEY, CA
Cedar Valley Daily Times

Waverly Chamber Music Series to host string quartet

The Waverly Chamber Music Series (WCMS) will host Artaria String Quartet for an in-person chamber music concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School’s narthex. Artaria String Quartet is an award-winning chamber music group from the Twin Cities that recently celebrated its 30th...
WAVERLY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chamber Music#Musicians#Kronberg Academy#The Kronberg Academy#The Crespo Foundation#Vc
Santa Barbara Independent

Jennifer Higdon Commission for Music Academy of the West

On Thursday, November 18, mezzo-soprano Sun-Ly Pierce and pianist Chien-Lin Lu, the 2019 Marilyn Horne Song Competition winners, will premiere a song cycle written expressly for them by Pulitzer Prize– and Grammy-winning American composer Jennifer Higdon. Wise Moon sets five short poems about the moon in music intended to bring out the unique talents of these two young artists. Higdon was present as a judge at the competition in 2019, and her journey to writing this new work began that day. “Sun-Ly embodied the songs she sang in the competition in a way that was entirely convincing,” Higdon said, adding that she felt “as though entering into a world with them.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
wuot.org

Introducing The Knoxville Chamber Music Society

Knoxville has a new professional music organization to add to its wealth of arts offerings: The Knoxville Chamber Music Society (KCMS). Founded by University of TN School of Music professors, Hillary Herndon and Jorge Variego, the mission of KCMS is "to bring together Knoxville's exceptional musicians with dedicated audience members to create inspirational chamber music experiences." Herndon and Variego say they miss playing chamber music during the school year and felt there was a need for an organization to coordinate and host these types of performances. KCMS will not have a set roster of musicians, but rather will be open to any high caliber musician or ensemble who seeks to perform chamber music.
KNOXVILLE, TN
culturemap.com

Austin Chamber Music Center presents American Favorites

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Tracing the great lineage of the music of the collective culture, American Favorites exudes the pioneering spirit. The Carpe Diem String Quartet will present new and classic works by Beach, Bingham, Dvorak, and Fujiwara. Pianist Michelle Schumann will also perform in the concert.
MUSIC
theviolinchannel.com

Vitali Alekseenok Wins 11th International Arturo Toscanini Conducting Competition

Alekseenok currently directs both the Munich University Orchestra and the Italian Monferrato Classic Orchestra. "I'm so glad to have won the Arturo Toscanini Conducting Competition, taking place in Teatro Regio di Parma, Italy!" wrote Aleekseenok on social media. "I'm also very grateful to have worked with the fabulous La Toscanini orchestra — you did just an incredible job! Thank you to all singers and choir members... and thank you to the audience of the Teatro Regio, who gave me the Audience Award. You will always remain in my heart."
PERFORMING ARTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Germany
theviolinchannel.com

ON THIS DAY | American Composer Aaron Copland was Born in 1900

Copland was born in Brooklyn, New York, and first learned to play the piano from his older sister. He eventually went on to study with Rubin Goldmark, before going to France to attend the Summer School of Music for American Students at Fountainebleau at age 20. In France, he sold...
MUSIC
theviolinchannel.com

Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Announces New Principal Violist

Vižine first joined the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra (RCO) in 2017 as a tutti violist and also participated in the Academy of the Concertgebouworkest during the 2012-13 concert season. “We are over the moon proud and immensely excited for this young lady to have just won the solo viola position,” commented...
MUSIC
theviolinchannel.com

NEW MUSIC TUESDAY | Composer Arturo Marquez's New Violin Concerto "Fandango"

The concerto presents three movements: "Folia Tropical," "Plegaria," and "Fandanguito." "The Fandango is known worldwide as a popular Spanish dance and specifically, as one of the fundamental parts of flamenco," Arturo Marquez said. "What is little known is that immediately upon its appearance in Spain around the 18th century, the Fandango moved to the Americas where it acquired a personality according to the land that adopted and cultivated it. For centuries, it has been a special festival for musicians, singers, poets, and dancers. Everyone gathers around a wooden platform to stamp their feet, sing, and improvise the ten-line stanza for the occasion.
MUSIC
theviolinchannel.com

Conductor Sir Roger Norrington Announces Retirement

Concluding a 50-year career, Sir Roger Norrington, aged 87, will conduct the Royal Northern Sinfonia (RNS) in an all-Haydn program titled “Norrington Presents: Dr. Haydn’s London Academy.” Joining them will be soprano Susan Gritton and pianist Steven Devine. “In what promises to be a very special evening, [we] are celebrating...
MUSIC
themusicnetwork.com

Applications open for APRA AMCOS’ $5,000 Art Music Fund

APRA AMCOS has opened applications for its Art Music Fund. The initiative, available to music creators, includes 11 grants of $5,000 each that are available to nine Australian and two New Zealand composers. The Art Music Fund is an initiative of APRA AMCOS in partnership with the Australian Music Centre,...
MUSIC
theviolinchannel.com

Conductor Dima Slobodeniouk Makes New York Philharmonic Debut

It would have been Semyon Bychkov’s return to the U.S. for the first time since 2018, but travel complications have prevented the trip. Dima Slobodeniouk will step in with a program involving Shostakovich’s Violin Concerto No. 1 with soloist Karen Gomyo and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 1 in Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall. For more information and to purchase tickets for the concert, click here.
PERFORMING ARTS
theviolinchannel.com

Barcelona Symphony Appoints New Music Director

Morlot's appointment was determined after a three-year search process, and in his new position, he will spend a minimum of 11 weeks a season with the orchestra. He plans to advance the orchestra's digital presence and international residencies, develop talent and youth programs, and commit to expanding the symphony orchestra size.
MUSIC
theviolinchannel.com

Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra Announces New Principal Guest Conductor

Wigglesworth will work alongside Principal Conductor Kirill Karabits, who has been with the orchestra in the South of England for 11 years. Wigglesworth first conducted the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra during its inaugural live streamed series last year. Next spring, he will conduct the BSO in Poole and Portsmouth, performing works of Mozart, Schubert, and Jonathan Dove.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy