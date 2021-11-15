Week 4 Takeaways: The Maxey Breakout Is On

If you're panicking about the Sixers' five-game losing streak, I would urge you to walk away from the ledge. Yes, if the Sixers go into a playoff format with Joel Embiid, Matisse Thybulle, and Danny Green all out, with the Ben Simmons trade scenario still unresolved, they are likely in a fair bit of trouble (and would struggle to get into the playoffs in the first place). But presumably, they'll get reinforcements fairly soon, start looking closer to a normal team, and take advantage of the schedule softening when they get through this hellish run in about mid-December.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO