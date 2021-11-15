ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) Acquires NEO

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Aequitas Innovations, Inc., more commonly known...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Prices 10M Share IPO at $15/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SONO) announces the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 common shares at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 common shares at the initial public offering price. The common shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on November 17, 2021, under the ticker symbol “SEV”. The offering is expected to close on November 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 CITIGROUP INC

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed. A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This preliminary pricing supplement and the accompanying product supplement, underlying supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus are not an offer to sell these securities, nor are they soliciting an offer to buy these securities, in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted.
MARKETS
financemagnates.com

Cboe Acquires Canadian Stock Exchange NEO

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) has expanded its presence in the Canadian financial markets with the latest acquisition of the stock exchange operator, Aequitas Innovations (NEO). However, the amount involved in the deal was not disclosed. “Adding NEO to the Cboe network better enables us to create a first-class equities...
MARKETS
Investopedia

VanEck's Bitcoin Strategy ETF Begins Trading at Cboe

Another bitcoin exchange traded fund (ETF) made its debut in the markets. Less than a month after ProShares launched the first bitcoin ETF in the markets, investment firm VanEck's Bitcoin Strategy ETF (XBTF) has begun trading at Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) on Nov. 16, 2021. The fund tracks prices for bitcoin futures traded at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). It is a cash-settled futures fund, meaning it tracks prices for bitcoin futures and is settled in cash, instead of actual bitcoin.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neo Exchange#Cboe#Streetinsider Premium#Cboe Global Markets#Fintech#Canadian#The Neo Exchange#Ats#Neo Connect
CoinTelegraph

VanEck Bitcoin futures ETF to launch on CBOE on Nov. 16

VanEck, one of the first United States-based asset managers to file for a Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF), is finally launching its Bitcoin futures ETF. According to an official notice by the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), VanEck’s Bitcoin Strategy ETF will start trading on CBOE under the ticker symbol XBTF on Tuesday.
STOCKS
WNMT AM 650

Bourse operator Cboe to buy Canada’s NEO exchange

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Cboe Global Markets on Monday said it agreed to buy Canadian stock exchange operator Aequitas Innovations Inc, known as NEO, for an undisclosed amount, expanding its North American footprint in the latest of a string of recent acquisitions. Trading levels surged at the beginning of the...
MARKETS
Crain's Chicago Business

Cboe expands in Canada with deal to buy NEO parent Aequitas

(Bloomberg) — Cboe Global Markets Inc. is expanding its Canadian operations with a deal to buy Aequitas Innovations Inc., parent of Toronto-based NEO Exchange. The acquisition will help Chicago-based Cboe build its presence in North America by adding the registered Canadian securities exchange and related products, the companies said in a statement Monday. Terms weren’t disclosed.
CHICAGO, IL
StreetInsider.com

CyrusOne (CONE) to be Acquired by KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners in $15 Billion Transaction

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE), a premier global data center REIT, KKR, a leading global investment firm, and Global Infrastructure Partners, one of the world’s leading infrastructure investors, today announced a definitive agreement pursuant to which KKR and GIP will acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of CyrusOne for $90.50 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $15 billion, including the assumption of debt.
BUSINESS
mediafeed.org

What Is the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE)?

While you may already be familiar with the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, those aren’t the only exchanges that investors use to trade securities. One such exchange is CBOE Global Markets, the world’s largest options trading exchange. Cboe has also created one of the most popular volatility indices in the world.
CHICAGO, IL
StreetInsider.com

Investors Bancorp (ISBC) Shareholders Approve Merger with Citizens Financial Group

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISBC) (the "Company") announced that stockholders of the Company approved the planned merger with Citizens Financial Group, Inc at a special meeting of the Company's stockholders held earlier today. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022, subject to the receipt of required regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Agora Digital Holdings (DEFY) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Agora Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: DEFY, DEFYW) has filed for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "Agora was organized by our parent and principal stockholder, Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (“Ecoark”) to enter...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 PROTHENA CORP PUBLIC For: Nov 19 Filed by: Malecek Michael J

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 1.99% to $45.40 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $3.29 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oil stocks take a broad beating as crude prices sink

The energy sector took a broad beating Friday, and was the weakest of the S&P 500's 11 key sectors, after crude oil prices were slapped down by fears that rising COVID cases in Europe will drive down demand. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 3.5%, with all 21 equity components losing ground, and has lost 5.5% amid a three-day losing streak. The biggest loser was Devon Energy Corp.'s stock , which slid 5.6%. Among other more active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slumped 4.3%, Marathon Oil Corp. gave up 4.3%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. lost 4.9%, Schlumberger Ltd. fell 5.1% and Chevron Corp. declined 2.2%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures shed 3.7% toward a seven-week low. The energy sector ETF has still run up 19.8% over the past three months, while crude oil futures have climbed 18.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 7.0%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

