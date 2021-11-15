Amarin Corp. (AMRN) Reports Subgroup Data from REDUCE-IT Showing Benefits of VASCEPA/VAZKEPA in Patients with Prior Peripheral Artery Disease

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND), today announced top-line results from Week 84 of the Company’s Phase 2 PaTH Forward Trial, a global trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of its investigational TransCon PTH product candidate in adult patients with hypoparathyroidism (HP). TransCon PTH is an investigational once-daily prodrug of parathyroid hormone (PTH) designed to restore physiologic levels of PTH 24 hours a day. The week 84 data showed that subjects treated with TransCon PTH had both mean serum calcium levels and urinary calcium excretion that remained stable and in the normal range and that most subjects (93%) continued to be free from taking active vitamin D and were taking < 600 mg/day of calcium supplements.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 2 DAYS AGO