StepStone Group (STEP) Announces 4.5M Share Secondary Offering of Common Stock

 5 days ago

StepStone Group Inc. ("StepStone") today announced that certain of its stockholders (the "Selling Stockholders") intend to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering 4,500,000 shares of StepStone's Class A...

StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Ondas Holdings Inc. For: Nov 17 Filed by: Kantor Stewart

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Prices 10M Share IPO at $15/sh

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SONO) announces the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 common shares at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 common shares at the initial public offering price. The common shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on November 17, 2021, under the ticker symbol "SEV". The offering is expected to close on November 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Ballantyne Strong (BTN) Announces Filing of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of Strong Global Entertainment, Inc.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (NYSE American: BTN), the parent of Strong Global Entertainment, Inc. ("Strong Global Entertainment") announced today that the Company has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of common shares of Strong Global Entertainment. The number of shares and price range for the proposed offering have yet to be determined. The initial public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Advanced Human Imaging (AHI) Prices 1M Share IPO at $10.50/sh

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ: AHI) is pleased to announce the pricing of its U.S. initial public offering of 1,000,000 units at a price to the public of US$10.50 per unit. Each unit issued in the offering consists of two American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") and one warrant to purchase one ADS. Each ADS offered represents 7 ordinary shares of AHI. The warrants will be exercisable immediately, expire three years from the date of issuance and will have an exercise price of US$5.52 per ADS. The ADSs and warrants are immediately separable and will be issued separately. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "AHI" on November 19, 2021 and the warrants will not be listed for trading. Gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, are expected to be US$10.5 million.
BUSINESS
J.p. Morgan
StreetInsider.com

Agora Digital Holdings (DEFY) Files IPO Registration Statement

Agora Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: DEFY, DEFYW) has filed for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "Agora was organized by our parent and principal stockholder, Ecoark Holdings, Inc. ("Ecoark") to enter...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Sun Life Financial (SLF) Declares $0.55 Quarterly Dividend; 3.8% Yield

Sun Life Financial (NYSE: SLF) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share, or $2.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 31, 2021, to stockholders of record...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Primo Water (PRMW) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend; 1.7% Yield

Primo Water (NASDAQ: PRMW) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share, or $0.24 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 3, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

EQT Corp. (EQT) Prices 10.97M Share Offering by Selling Stockholders

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10,973,685 shares of its common stock by certain shareholders for gross proceeds of approximately $231.5 million (the Offering). Such selling shareholders, who had received the shares as a part of the Company's acquisition of Alta Resources Development, LLC's upstream and midstream subsidiaries, have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,646,051 shares of the Company's common stock. EQT will not sell any shares of its common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the selling shareholders. The Offering is expected to close on November 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
MARKETS
#Stepstone Group#Sec#Common Stock#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Stepstone Group Inc#The Selling Stockholders#Goldman Sachs Co#Morgan Stanley Co#Llc180 Varick Street
StreetInsider.com

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (BTX) Announces 6.28M Share Offering by Selling Stockholders

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTX) today announced that on November 18, 2021 it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission a registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed public offering by certain selling stockholders of up to 6,281,454 shares of Brooklyn's common stock received in connection with Brooklyn's acquisition of Novellus, Inc. in July 2021. Brooklyn will not receive any proceeds from any shares sold by the selling stockholders.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) Prices 8M Share Secondary Offering at $9.50/sh

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public offering by certain of its stockholders (the "Selling Stockholders") of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $9.50 per share. The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,200,000 additional shares at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Rover Group (ROVR) Prices 6M Share Follow-On Offering by Selling Stockholders at $10/sh

Rover Group, Inc (NASDAQ: ROVR), the world's largest online marketplace for pet care, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 6,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock by stockholders of Rover that were investors in A Place for Rover, Inc. prior to its merger with Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. at a price to the public of $10.00 per share. In addition, certain of the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of Class A common stock on the same terms and conditions. The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Rover will not receive any proceeds from any sales of shares by the selling stockholders.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Announces $150M Share Buyback

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, announced today that its board of directors has authorized the repurchase ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Privia Health Group, Inc (PRVA) Prices 6M Share Secondary Offering at $29/sh

Privia Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVA), a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans and health systems, announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 6,000,000 shares of common stock by certain selling stockholders at a public offering price of $29.00 per share. Such selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of the Company's common stock.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

$746B in Single Stock Option Set to Expire Today - Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs option strategists Vishal Vivek highlighted that activity in single stock options hit a new single-day high this month ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
rismedia.com

Fathom Holdings Announces Proposed Primary and Secondary Offering of Common Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc., a tech-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, has announced a proposed primary and secondary offering of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. Fathom also expects to grant to the underwriters of the...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Tigress Financial Partners Starts Paya Holdings (PAYA) at Buy

Tigress Financial Partners analyst Ivan Feinseth initiates coverage on Paya Holdings (NASDAQ: PAYA) with a Buy rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I (ALOR) Opens at $10.08

Today's IPO for SPAC ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I (NASDAQ: ALORU) (NASDAQ: ALOR) opened for trading at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

