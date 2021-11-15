StepStone Group (STEP) Announces 4.5M Share Secondary Offering of Common Stock

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rover Group, Inc (NASDAQ: ROVR), the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 6,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock by stockholders of Rover that were investors in A Place for Rover, Inc. prior to its merger with Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. at a price to the public of $10.00 per share. In addition, certain of the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of Class A common stock on the same terms and conditions. The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Rover will not receive any proceeds from any sales of shares by the selling stockholders.
Comments / 0