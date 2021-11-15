Packers cut veteran QB Blake Bortles from practice squad

Blake Bortles Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Well, that didn’t last long. On Monday, the Packers released quarterback Blake Bortles from the practice squad. In a related move, they reinstated fellow QB Kurt Benkert from the taxi squad’s COVID-19 list.

Bortles signed with the Packers on Nov. 3, just after Aaron Rodgers' COVID-19 positive test. Brought in to provide an extra layer of insurance behind Jordan Love, he’ll leave after just a handful of scrimmages.

Bortles, once groomed to be the future franchise face of the Jaguars, hasn’t seen live action since his three-game 2019 season. Last year, he spent some time with the Broncos but didn’t make it into a game.

Bortles, 29, owns a 24-49 regular-season record as a starter. At this point, it’s fair to wonder if he’ll ever get an opportunity to make another start. He may, however, find another practice squad opportunity elsewhere.

To date, his 2017 campaign stands as his best. That year, he was under center for the Jaguars’ run to the AFC title game and subsequent loss to the Patriots.