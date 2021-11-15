ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick tests positive for COVID-19

By Zachary Links
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d9k2Y_0cxXiRrk00
Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Fitzpatrick’s availability will hinge on his vaccination status and forthcoming tests. If he is vaccinated and does not present any symptoms, he’ll be able to return after two negative tests. If he is unvaccinated and/or symptomatic, he’ll be out for at least ten days. That would mean no Fitzpatrick for the Chargers game and potentially impact his availability for Nov. 28 against the Bengals.

The Steelers, sans Roethlisberger, tied the Lions on Sunday with QB2 Mason Rudolph under center. They’re now 5-3-1 on the year, still within striking distance of the 6-3 Ravens for the NFC North lead.

The Steelers traded for Fitzpatrick midway through 2019, shipping first-, fifth-, and sixth-round picks to acquire the star safety. He earned yet another First-Team All-Pro nod last year, tallying four interceptions, 79 total stops, and eleven passes defensed along the way. He also took one of those interceptions back for a pick six, giving him four career defensive TDs.

For what it’s worth, he hasn’t been quite as sharp this year — Pro Football Focus has him ranked just 88th out of all qualified safeties.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Steelers place QB Ben Roethlisberger on reserve/COVID-19 list

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, the 39-year-old passer self-reported COVID symptoms to the team and subsequently tested positive for the virus. As Mark Maske of the Washington Post tweets, Roethlisberger is vaccinated, so he is eligible to be removed from the COVID list as soon as he returns two negative tests taken 24 hours apart. That gives him a good chance to suit up for what could be a critical bout with the Chargers next Sunday.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Steelers reportedly made late push for Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to debut for the Rams in a matter of hours. But, minutes before he signed with Los Angeles, the Steelers made a late entry into the OBJ sweepstakes, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport. However, by that point, the wide receiver had already narrowed down his...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Bengals#Chargers#Ravens#American Football#Lions#Pro Football Focus
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Rumors: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. lists Bengals CB Darius Phillips as a potential trade candidate, as he’s behind a number of other options in the secondary and might also be losing his return gig. Bengals OL Quinton Spain said he had a “1-on-1 conversation” with rookie OL Jackson Carman about...
NFL
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers’ Plan At Quarterback

Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
PennLive.com

Derrick Henry’s injury should scare the hell out of Najee Harris, Steelers

The Steelers’ surging running game and the heavy demands it’s placing on rookie Najee Harris are reminiscent of a scene in ‘Jaws.’. Crusty Captain Quint keeps upping the throttle on his overworked boat until the bearings blow and the engine goes up in smoke. A couple of scenes later, the old fisherman who refused a life jacket gets swallowed by the shark.
NFL
Yardbarker

Report explains how Steelers will handle Ben Roethlisberger's retirement

Tom Brady knew that as he got older and his career headed towards its end, Bill Belichick would not keep the aging quarterback on the New England Patriots. The Pittsburgh Steelers apparently plan to handle Ben Roethlisberger differently. FOX Sports NFL reporter Jay Glazer, who is friendly with Steelers head...
NFL
FanSided

Refs get revenge on Steelers with terrible roughing the passer call in overtime (Video)

The NFL officials got even with the Steelers after feeding them a win on Monday Night Football, screwing them over the next week. The Pittsburgh Steelers received the benefit of several controversial calls on Monday Night Football in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears. The very next week, they were screwed over on a potential game-changing play in overtime against the winless Lions.
NFL
chatsports.com

Steelers Have Multiple Options (And May Use Them All) To Replace Minkah Fitzpatrick Sunday

Next man up might turn into next men up. Such is the task when trying to replace a player as talented as Minkah Fitzpatrick, currently on the Reserve/COVID list. During his Tuesday press conference, Mike Tomlin said that while Fitzpatrick hasn’t been ruled out of Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, he does not anticipate Fitzpatrick being available. Replacing him could come in many forms.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
691K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy