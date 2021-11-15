ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rico Nasty Deserves More Respect

By Kyra Alessandrini
Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, November 13, the rapper was booed and had a bottle thrown at her as she performed. Rico Nasty has had enough. On Saturday, November 13, the “OHFR?” rapper was booed and had a bottle thrown at her as she performed onstage. She is the opening act for Playboi Carti...

Rico Nasty is one of the industry's innovative genre-benders, blending hip-hop, rock, DMV go-go and grunge into her sound. The DMV, Afro-Latina artist, broke into music after losing her teenage love, and the father of her child, when he died from an asthma attack. The single mother has made a name for herself in the rap game during her humble beginnings using music as an outlet to heal, make it out of Prince George's County, Maryland, and break barriers.
