Is there any hope for the Penguins’ power play?

As teams start to get a better feel for what they have and what they need, some more roster movement should start to happen over the coming weeks. U.S. Thanksgiving is often viewed as the soft target for that to happen, and that’s now fewer than two weeks away. While that movement is often on the trade front, at least one veteran free-agent center could also be in play as Pierre LeBrun reports in his latest column for The Athletic (subscription link) that Eric Staal hasn’t given up hope on playing in the NHL this season and that his agent Rick Curran is in regular contact with three or four teams that could have interest in signing him over the coming weeks.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO