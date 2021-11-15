Is there any hope for the Penguins’ power play?

Welcome to Tactical Sips, a semi-regular pre-match post featuring taurine-spiked breakdowns of the upcoming game. The New York Red Bulls are in the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs. Despite the competition’s name, there is only actually one tournament, falling over 2000 short of the promised total. Nevertheless, there is silverware at stake, alongside the hopes and dreams of 13 other clubs, ready to be immolated for the crimes of witchcraft or possession-based tactics. Time will reveal this year’s Matthew Hopkins, standing proud as champion and one of history’s great monsters before succumbing to tuberculosis in 1647.
