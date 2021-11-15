First Alert Forecast

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) told his colleagues this week top party donors were "furious" with the number of Republicans — including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — who voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, two sources familiar with his remarks tell Axios' Alayna Treene. Why it matters: Scott chairs the...
Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Thursday urged Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Gary Gensler to investigate a planned merger between former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media company and a blank-check firm for potential violations of securities laws. Trump Media and Technology Group may have privately...
DOJ announced the indictments of two Iranian nationals on Thursday for foreign election interference. The duo posed as Proud Boys, sending a fake video to Republican officials that showed ballot tampering. They also sent emails threatening violence to tens of thousands of Democratic voters. The Department of Justice announced on...
And he's suggesting the GOP will have a say on what committee spots Dems can hold. Stumbling upward: Two GOP members who Democrats yanked off their committees this year could not only be reinstated but might even land “better" panels in a Republican-controlled House in 2022, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Thursday.
Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar on Wednesday night claimed Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert "defecates [and] defiles the House of Representatives" and accused her husband of being "a pervert." Omar's broadside at Boebert came after the Republican congresswoman referred to Omar as a member of the "jihad squad" and referenced...
It’s the Washington equivalent of a new Beyoncé album dropping: The Congressional Budget Office just released its “score” of the latest version of the Build Back Better bill. The House hopes to pass the bill Thursday night, and centrist Democrats may have been waiting to hear a bad deficit score to cut back or kill the bill.
FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — More than 30 lawmakers — from both parties — today will send a letter to President JOE BIDEN questioning the administration’s legal rationale for bypassing Congress before launching a military strike. “We are deeply troubled by your administration’s dangerous claim that Article II of the...
Members of the House Freedom Caucus sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warning that they will vote against government funding bills while President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates within the federal government and private sector remain in place.
That’s the news from a recent filing in federal court in the case against indicted Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE), whose defense team acknowledged that the government made at least two recordings of the sitting congressman over the course of its investigation surrounding illicit campaign contributions from a Nigerian-Lebanese billionaire. But...
Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss why he supported the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill and why he thinks Senators Manchin & Sinema won’t go along with supporting Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ multi-trillion-dollar spending bill. Senator Romney slammed the White House for putting out...
Cleta Mitchell was appointed to the board of advisors on August 21, records show. Mitchell was on the phone call with Donald Trump when he tried to overturn the 2020 election. Mitchell resigned from her law firm after the Washington Post published audio of the phone call. On January 2,...
A federal agency that was run by a college friend of Jared Kushner and assigned $100 million to spend on fixing the Covid supply chain crunch has so far failed to invest a single dime, according to a new government watchdog report. In 2020, the Trump administration directed the International...
