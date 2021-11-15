First Alert Forecast

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios

Scoop: GOP donors “furious”

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) told his colleagues this week top party donors were "furious" with the number of Republicans — including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — who voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, two sources familiar with his remarks tell Axios' Alayna Treene. Why it matters: Scott chairs the...
Reuters

Elizabeth Warren urges SEC to investigate Trump's SPAC deal

Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Thursday urged Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Gary Gensler to investigate a planned merger between former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media company and a blank-check firm for potential violations of securities laws. Trump Media and Technology Group may have privately...
Business Insider

Justice Department charges 2 Iranians who pretended to be Proud Boys, sent Republican officials a fake ballot fraud video, and threatened tens of thousands of Democratic voters

DOJ announced the indictments of two Iranian nationals on Thursday for foreign election interference. The duo posed as Proud Boys, sending a fake video to Republican officials that showed ballot tampering. They also sent emails threatening violence to tens of thousands of Democratic voters. The Department of Justice announced on...
Washington Post

CBO delivers surprisingly good news to Democrats on Build Back Better

It’s the Washington equivalent of a new Beyoncé album dropping: The Congressional Budget Office just released its “score” of the latest version of the Build Back Better bill. The House hopes to pass the bill Thursday night, and centrist Democrats may have been waiting to hear a bad deficit score to cut back or kill the bill.
POLITICO

Over 30 lawmakers question Biden’s legal reasoning for strikes

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — More than 30 lawmakers — from both parties — today will send a letter to President JOE BIDEN questioning the administration’s legal rationale for bypassing Congress before launching a military strike. “We are deeply troubled by your administration’s dangerous claim that Article II of the...
Daily Beast

Indicted GOP Congressman Says the Feds Got Him on Tape—Twice

That’s the news from a recent filing in federal court in the case against indicted Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE), whose defense team acknowledged that the government made at least two recordings of the sitting congressman over the course of its investigation surrounding illicit campaign contributions from a Nigerian-Lebanese billionaire. But...
Fox News

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) Blasts White House For Dishonest Math On ‘Build Back Better’ Plan, Says Manchin & Sinema Won’t Go Along With It

Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss why he supported the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill and why he thinks Senators Manchin & Sinema won’t go along with supporting Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ multi-trillion-dollar spending bill. Senator Romney slammed the White House for putting out...
