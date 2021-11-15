ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska officials urge people to adopt foster children

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska officials including Gov. Pete Ricketts are putting out a call for people to adopt foster children, as the numbers have...

northplattepost.com

North Platte Post

Holiday gift ideas from Nebraska

With the holiday season just around the corner, shopping is underway. Looking for the perfect gift? Look no further than Nebraska for locally made products, museum memberships, gift cards to local businesses and more. Nebraska Tourism has a few ideas to help in your holiday shopping. 1. Annual Membership to...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Dist. of Nebraska federal Grand Jury Indictments

Acting United States Attorney Jan W. Sharp announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 7 unsealed Indictments charging 7 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Sheriff: Iowa couple's death ruled a murder-suicide

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a married Iowa couple's deaths were a murder-suicide. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's office said officers were called on Nov. 7 to investigate a domestic disturbance at a home east of Council Bluffs. They found 83-year-old Bonnie Rankin dead of a gunshot wound. Her...
IOWA STATE
North Platte Post

UNL leaders announce anti-racism, improved diversity plan

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Leaders of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have announced a plan to boost inclusion and fight racism. The plan includes providing regular anti-racist teaching seminars, reviewing the university's current hiring processes in the context of race and collaborating with Lincoln police to prevent poor treatment of minorities off-campus.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

2nd group of states challenges health worker vaccine mandate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A second set of states has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers. The suit filed in Louisiana on behalf of 12 states was dated Monday. It comes less than a week after another lawsuit challenging the rule was filed in Missouri by a coalition of 10 states.
HEALTH
North Platte Post

102 died at Native American boarding school in Nebraska

GENOA, Neb. (AP) — Researchers say they have uncovered the names of 102 Native American students who died at a federally operated boarding school in Nebraska. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the discovery comes as ground-penetrating radar has been used in recent weeks to search for a cemetery once used by the school that operated in Genoa from 1884 to 1934.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Director of Nebraska State Ed. Association steps down

Nebraska State Education Association Executive Director Maddie Fennell is stepping down for family health reasons and the NSEA Board has named its Director of Advocacy, Trish Guinan, as her replacement. Guinan, a 43-year member of the NSEA, who taught mathematics at the secondary and college levels, began her association work...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Nebraska 2nd-grade school teacher killed in hunting accident

LEWISTON, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a second-grade teacher from southeastern Nebraska was killed this weekend in a hunting accident. The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office says that 23-year-old Kade Reiman, who taught at Bennet Elementary in the Palmyra-Bennet School District, was accidentally shot while hunting with another person Saturday morning southwest of Lewiston.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

With US aid money, schools put bigger focus on mental health

KANSAS CITY (AP) — In Kansas City, Kansas, educators are opening an after-school mental health clinic staffed with school counselors and social workers. Schools in Paterson, New Jersey, have set up social emotional learning teams to identify students dealing with crises. Chicago is staffing up “care teams” with the mission of helping struggling students on its 500-plus campuses.
KANSAS CITY, KS
North Platte Post

