Lights in the Heights 2021 in the Woodland Heights

MASKS MUST BE WORN AT ALL TIMES WHEN VISITING THIS UNIT!! Completely renovated, updated and upgraded, 2 bed, 2 bath 1499 sq ft unit available for immediate occupancy. Come view this beautiful open-concept unit featuring a new kitchen, 2 new bathrooms, upgraded flooring, upgraded closets, all new windows and sliders. Large storage unit in hallway. Condo fee includes 24 hour reception/security, parking, landscaping and snow removal. Improvements done with care over the last few years. 2018 featured a complete kitchen renovation with all new appliances (washer and dryer new in 2017) and quartz countertops as well as upgrading the spacious living room/dining room combination with new recessed lighting. In 2019, both bathrooms were completely renovated. The primary bathroom has an enlarged shower, while both bathrooms feature marble tile and quartz countertops. Both bedrooms were enhanced with new recessed lighting and ceiling fans. In addition, custom closet systems were installed in primary bedroom and hall. In 2020 new windows were installed throughout the unit as well as new sliders to the balcony. Come see your new home today!

