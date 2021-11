ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Democratic Party (ACDP) said their office filed a police report after their office was vandalized on election day. This is the third incident in 2021 in which the office was vandalized, according to the ADCP. The organization said back in the spring, extremist flyers and violent, threatening messages were taped on the front window, and in September, a handwritten note with hate speech on it was delivered to the office.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO