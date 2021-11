Raleigh, N.C. — Absentee ballots would have to be received by the time polls close on Election Day to count, under legislation that cleared the General Assembly on Thursday. That change and a measure that would prohibit elections officials across North Carolina from accepting donations from private groups were headed to Gov. Roy Cooper, where one or both are likely to be vetoed. The Democratic governor has repeatedly clashed with the Republican-controlled legislature on elections policy and procedures.

