Cancer

A small molecule targeting CHI3L1 inhibits lung metastasis by blocking IL-13Rα2-mediated JNK-AP-1 signals.

 5 days ago

Our previous big data analyses showed a high level of association between chitinase-3-like protein 1 (CHI3L1) expression and lung tumor development. In the present study, we investigated whether a CHI3L1-inhibiting chemical, 2-({3-[2-(1-cyclohexen-1-yl)ethyl]-6,7-dimethoxy-4-oxo-3,4-dihydro-2-quinazolinyl}sulfanyl)-N-(4-ethylphenyl)butanamide (K284), could inhibit lung metastasis, and studied its mechanism of action. We investigated the anti-tumor effect of K284 both...

Nature.com

Vitamin E relieves chronic obstructive pulmonary disease by inhibiting COX2-mediated p-STAT3 nuclear translocation through the EGFR/MAPK signaling pathway

Patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are characterized by an imbalance between oxidant enzymes and antioxidant enzymes. In the present study, we explored the protective effect of vitamin E on COPD and the underlying mechanisms. Targets of vitamin E were predicted by bioinformatics analysis. After establishing cigarette smoke (CS)-induced COPD rats, the expression levels of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), cyclooxygenase 2 (COX2), and transcriptional activity of signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3) were measured. Additionally, the effects of vitamin E on CS-induced COPD were explored by assessing inflammation, the reactive oxygen species (ROS), the activity of superoxide dismutase (SOD) and the content of malondialdehyde (MDA), viability of human bronchial epithelioid (HBE) cells, and the expression of EGFR/MAPK pathway-related factors after loss- and gain- function assays. Vitamin E alleviated COPD. Vitamin E inhibited MAPK signaling pathway through decreasing EGFR expression. Additionally, vitamin E suppressed CS-induced HBE cell damage. Functionally, vitamin E attenuated CS-induced inflammation, apoptosis, and ROS by inhibiting the EGFR/MAPK axis, thereby inhibiting COX2-mediated p-STAT3 nuclear translocation. Moreover, overexpression of COX2 attenuated the protective effect of vitamin E on COPD rats. The present study shows that vitamin E inhibits the expression of COX2 by negatively regulating the EGFR/MAPK pathway, thereby inhibiting the translocation of phosphorylated STAT3 to the nucleus and relieving COPD.
CANCER
physiciansweekly.com

AHA: Another Trial Finds Aspirin Is the Little Pill That Couldn’t

Years of faithfully taking 100 mg of aspirin daily did not stave off dementia in a study of more than 15,000 adults with type 2 diabetes, investigators with the ASCEND trial reported at the American Heart Association’s 2021 Virtual Scientific Sessions. The study investigators, led by Jane Armitage, MBBS, professor...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Small nucleolar RNA 42 promotes the growth of hepatocellular carcinoma through the p53 signaling pathway

Recent studies show that small nucleolar RNAs (snoRNAs) play an important role in tumorigenesis. SNORA42 is a potential therapeutic target and prognostic biomarker for various cancers, and the aim of the present study was to investigate the function and clinical relevance of SNORA42 in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). We detected the expression levels of SNORA42 in HCC and normal liver tissue samples, as well as in tumor and hepatocyte-derived cell lines. SNORA42 was significantly upregulated in the HCC tissues and cells compared to the adjacent liver tissues and normal hepatocytes. Furthermore, overexpression of SNORA42 correlated with poor prognosis in the HCC patients. Knocking down SNORA42 in HCC cell lines decreased their proliferation, migration and invasion in vitro, and inhibited tumor growth and metastasis in vivo. In contrast, ectopic expression of SNORA42 promoted HCC cell proliferation and inhibited apoptosis. Mechanistically, SNORA42 exerted its oncogenic effects by targeting the p53 signaling pathway and cell cycle transition. In conclusion, SNORA42 acted as an oncogene in HCC and was a potential prognostic biomarker and therapeutic target.
CANCER
bioworld.com

BACE1 inhibition may find new target in glioblastoma

Researchers working at Lerner Research Institute, Cleveland Clinic reported in the November 8, 2021, issue of Nature Cancer that an inhibitor of the beta-amyloid producing enzyme, BACE1, could reprogram tumor-promoting M2 macrophages to exert M1 tumor-suppressing activities in animal models of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). Glioblastomas and brain metastases are highly...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Signaling molecules called EETs may improve treatment for insulin resistance

Analogs of signaling molecules called EETs may improve treatment of insulin resistance, a primary risk factor for development of Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to a new paper by researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Ambra Pozzi, Ph.D., and colleagues previously reported that EETs enhance sensitivity of the...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Common cardiac medications potently inhibit ACE2 binding to the SARS-CoV-2 Spike, and block virus penetration and infectivity in human lung cells

To initiate SARS-CoV-2 infection, the Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) on the viral spike protein must first bind to the host receptor ACE2 protein on pulmonary and other ACE2-expressing cells. We hypothesized that cardiac glycoside drugs might block the binding reaction between ACE2 and the Spike (S) protein, and thus block viral penetration into target cells. To test this hypothesis we developed a biochemical assay for ACE2:Spike binding, and tested cardiac glycosides as inhibitors of binding. Here we report that ouabain, digitoxin, and digoxin, as well as sugar-free derivatives digitoxigenin and digoxigenin, are high-affinity competitive inhibitors of ACE2 binding to the Original [D614] S1 and the Î±/Î²/Î³ [D614G] S1 proteins. These drugs also inhibit ACE2 binding to the Original RBD, as well as to RBD proteins containing the Î² [E484K], Mink [Y453F] and Î±/Î²/Î³ [N501Y] mutations. As hypothesized, we also found that ouabain, digitoxin and digoxin blocked penetration by SARS-CoV-2 Spike-pseudotyped virus into human lung cells, and infectivity by native SARS-CoV-2. These data indicate that cardiac glycosides may block viral penetration into the target cell by first inhibiting ACE2:RBD binding. Clinical concentrations of ouabain and digitoxin are relatively safe for short term use for subjects with normal hearts. It has therefore not escaped our attention that these common cardiac medications could be deployed worldwide as inexpensive repurposed drugs for anti-COVID-19 therapy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

ACR: Therapy of PsA: No Benefit of Adding Methotrexate to IL-12/IL-23 Inhibitor

Patients with active psoriatic arthritis are better off with monotherapy with ustekinumab compared with the combination of methotrexate and ustekinumab. The combination causes more side effects and does not enhance efficacy or quality of life in these patients. Research shows that biologics like TNF inhibitors or cytokine blockers are the...
SCIENCE
oncnursingnews.com

Trilaciclib May Alleviate Chemotherapy-Induced Myelosuppression in Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer

Trilaciclib was associated with reduced chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression and the need for associated supportive care in patients with a subtype of lung cancer. Patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) who received trilaciclib (Cosela) prior to receiving chemotherapy experienced reduced chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression, according to data 3 phase 2 trials (NCT02499770; NCT03041311; NCT02514447) published in Cancer Medicine.1.
CANCER
physiciansweekly.com

Peri And Post-Operative Evaluation

This study states that Atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) is a severe thrombotic microangiopathy characterized by over-activation of the alternative complement pathway. The etiology of the dysregulated complement system is commonly a genetic variant in one or more complement proteins as identified in ∼ 60%-70% patients. The risk of recurrence after a kidney transplantation is high and depends on the underlying complement abnormality. For a long time, kidney transplantation was contraindicated in these patients because of the high rate of recurrence and subsequent allograft loss. Over the past decade, advancements in the understanding of etiopathogenesis of aHUS and approval of the anti-complement drug, eculizumab, have allowed for successful kidney transplantation in these patients. All patients with ESRD due to aHUS should undergo screening for complement genetic variants. Patients in whom a genetic variant is not identified or in whom a genetic variant of uncertain significance is identified should undergo further testing to determine etiology of disease.
SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

Association Of Aberrant Subclavian Arteries

Aberrant subclavian artery (aSCA) is a rare anatomic variant whose association with other aortic branch variations and aortic pathology has yet to be established. Knowledge of such an association could be relevant to recommendations for screening and awareness as associated variations are important for operative planning. We describe the incidence of aSCA variations, its association with aortic pathology, and a proposed classification system.
SCIENCE
targetedonc.com

MT-6402 Lands FDA Fast Track Designation for PD-L1+ Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer

The FDA has granted fast track designation to MT-6402 for the treatment of patients with advanced non–small cell lung cancer expressing PD-1. The FDA has granted fast track designation to MT-6402 for the treatment of patients with advanced non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) expressing PD-1, according to a press release issued by Molecular Templates, Inc.1.
CANCER
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Treatment Breakthrough: Lung Autopsies Reveal New Data

The news about the novel coronavirus and the health disasters that it can trigger continues. It’s been just revealed that the novel virus can prevent lung tissue repair and regeneration. Check out the available reports about this matter below. Lung autopsies of covid 19 patients reveal data about potential treatment.
SCIENCE
WSAW

DEEP BENCH: Understanding Small Cell Lung Cancer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. But there are different types of lung cancer. 13% of patients have an especially aggressive type of the disease called small cell lung cancer, or SCLC. Abizer Gaslightwala, head of U.S. Hematology and Oncology at Jazz Pharmaceuticals, and Montessa, a...
WAUSAU, WI
physiciansweekly.com

Trial Begins of Nasal Vaccine for Alzheimer Disease

THURSDAY, Nov. 18, 2021 (HealthDay News) — The first human clinical trial of a nasal vaccine to slow the progression of Alzheimer disease is set to begin after nearly 20 years of research. This is a “remarkable milestone,” according to Howard Weiner, M.D., codirector of the Ann Romney Center for...
SCIENCE
targetedonc.com

Nivolumab Plus Chemotherapy Extends EFS in Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer

The additional of nivolumab to chemotherapy improved event-free surivial in patients with resectable non-small cell lung cancer, meeting the primary end point of the CheckMate 816 trial. The CheckMate 816 trial, which is comparing the efficacy of neoadjuvant nivolumab (Opdivo) plus chemotherapy to chemotherapy alone in patients with resectable non-small...
CANCER
ScienceAlert

Antibody Breakthrough in Mice Could Lead to a Vaccine For Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is the most common cause of dementia, impacting roughly 44 million people worldwide. In some nations, those numbers could triple in the next fifty years, and scientists are desperately trying to find ways to protect our aging populations. Now, a novel method for treatment has been shown to successfully immunize mice against animal models of AD. We still don't know if the approach can be used to vaccinate humans against the disease, but the results look promising compared to other attempts. The authors are now calling for commercial partners to help them take the research further. "While the science is currently...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Interferon mediated prophylactic protection against respiratory viruses conferred by a prototype live attenuated influenza virus vaccine lacking non-structural protein 1

The influenza A non-structural protein 1 (NS1) is known for its ability to hinder the synthesis of type I interferon (IFN) during viral infection. Influenza viruses lacking NS1 (Î”NS1) are under clinical development as live attenuated human influenza virus vaccines and induce potent influenza virus-specific humoral and cellular adaptive immune responses. Attenuation of Î”NS1 influenza viruses is due to their high IFN inducing properties, that limit their replication in vivo. This study demonstrates that pre-treatment with a Î”NS1 virus results in an antiviral state which prevents subsequent replication of homologous and heterologous viruses, preventing disease from virus respiratory pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2. Our studies suggest that Î”NS1 influenza viruses could be used for the prophylaxis of influenza, SARS-CoV-2 and other human respiratory viral infections, and that an influenza virus vaccine based on Î”NS1 live attenuated viruses would confer broad protection against influenza virus infection from the moment of administration, first by non-specific innate immune induction, followed by specific adaptive immunity.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers study the link between vitamin D and inflammation

Scientists recently gained insights into how vitamin D functions to reduce inflammation caused by immune cells that might be relevant to the responses during severe COVID-19. In a study jointly published by Purdue University and the National Institutes of Health, scientists do just that. Majid Kazemian, assistant professor in the...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 inhibits induction of the MHC class I pathway by targeting the STAT1-IRF1-NLRC5 axis

The MHC class I-mediated antigen presentation pathway plays a critical role in antiviral immunity. Here we show that the MHC class I pathway is targeted by SARS-CoV-2. Analysis of the gene expression profile from COVID-19 patients as well as SARS-CoV-2 infected epithelial cell lines reveals that the induction of the MHC class I pathway is inhibited by SARS-CoV-2 infection. We show that NLRC5, an MHC class I transactivator, is suppressed both transcriptionally and functionally by the SARS-CoV-2 ORF6 protein, providing a mechanistic link. SARS-CoV-2 ORF6 hampers type II interferon-mediated STAT1 signaling, resulting in diminished upregulation of NLRC5 and IRF1 gene expression. Moreover, SARS-CoV-2 ORF6 inhibits NLRC5 function via blocking karyopherin complex-dependent nuclear import of NLRC5. Collectively, our study uncovers an immune evasion mechanism of SARS-CoV-2 that targets the function of key MHC class I transcriptional regulators, STAT1-IRF1-NLRC5.
SCIENCE

