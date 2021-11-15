ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inpatient care for skin diseases in Germany: multi-source analysis on the current and future health care needs.

By Matthias Augustin,Gefion Girbig,Anne Kis,Falk G Bechara,Michael Hertl,Sandra Hischke,Roland Kaufmann,Harald Löffler,Cornelia S L Müller,Jan-Christoph Simon,Klaus Strömer,Julia Welzel,Tino Wetzig,Peter Elsner,Jobst Augustin,Christoph Löser,Tilo Biedermann. In Germany, skin diseases are mainly treated in the 115 dermatological hospitals. Health care and health economic analysis of dermatological inpatient care and prediction of future care...

Germany
