Inpatient care for skin diseases in Germany: multi-source analysis on the current and future health care needs.

Sitting down to a meal of your favorite type of dish can sometimes be the highlight of your whole day. Unfortunately, it's a well-known fact that being too indulgent with certain kinds of foods can be bad for your health, no matter how much you may crave them at all hours. Typically, this involves avoiding foods high in fat or cholesterol for the sake of your heart. But it may not just be cardiovascular disease you should be worried about, as research has also shown that eating too much of one type of food could raise your risk of dementia. Read on to see what you might want to consider eating sparingly.

NUTRITION ・ 28 DAYS AGO