Treatment of Persistent Erythema Multiforme With Janus Kinase Inhibition and the Role of Interferon Gamma and Interleukin 15 in Its Pathogenesis.

“The impact of atopic dermatitis (AD) on HRQOL is dynamic,” explains Jonathan Silverberg, MD, PhD, MPH. “Much of the negative HRQOL impact of AD is related to the severity of disease signs and symptoms. As such, patients with different severities and longitudinal courses of AD may consequently experience different impacts and courses of HRQOL. In addition, many patients with AD are unable to perform activities of daily living routinely and need to avoid tasks that might trigger their disease. This might lead to a persistent HRQOL impact even when the symptoms are milder. However, most tools used to assess HRQOL are cross-sectional, and few studies have examined the longitudinal course of HRQOL in patients with AD.”

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO