Treatment of Persistent Erythema Multiforme With Janus Kinase Inhibition and the Role of Interferon Gamma and Interleukin 15 in Its Pathogenesis.
Persistent erythema multiforme (PEM) is poorly understood and lacks effective therapies other than glucocorticoids. To report outcomes following treatment of PEM with Janus kinase (JAK) inhibition and to elucidate cytokine drivers of erythema multiforme (EM). This was a retrospective case series of 4 patients with PEM treated with tofacitinib...www.physiciansweekly.com
