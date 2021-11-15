ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The utility of high-risk human papillomavirus in situ hybridization in cytology cell block material from cystic head and neck lesions.

 5 days ago

Human papillomavirus-related oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma (HPV-OPSCC) presents frequently as metastasis in a neck lymph node that may be cystic or necrotic. Fine-needle aspiration (FNA) biopsies are often first-line diagnostic procedures. p16 immunohistochemistry (IHC) is a surrogate marker for high-risk HPV (hrHPV) infection but can be challenging to interpret. This...

