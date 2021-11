Ineligible for the qualifier in Kingston, defender Miles Robinson (red card) and midfielder Weston McKennie (two yellow cards in the tournament) departed camp Saturday. The US out-possessed Mexico up until the very end. They outshot them 18-to-8 and spent infinitely more time in the attacking half than did El Tri. They disorganized El Tri with the ball and disorganized them without the ball. It was what had long been promised and what had not really been delivered until, finally, in the region’s biggest game and against the US’s biggest rival, it was.

SOCCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO