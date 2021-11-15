ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encinitas, CA

Zane Timpson Has Passed Away At 26 Years Old

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZane Timpson has passed away at 26 years old. The devasting news was confirmed by Jordan Maxham via Instagram. The Heroin Skateboards pro was born and raised in Leucadia, California, and moved to San Francisco in 2013 and stayed there for nearly seven years. Most recently he called Encinitas...

Big Reds
3d ago

I am Reading all the Negative Replies. But why everybody Heart is so Harden? No one wants to be Dead whatever the Cause might be .But instead can you all Stop 🛑 and give RESPECT to the Departed .If he was so not a Good Person as you all saying .Show me who without Sin Cast the First Stone. We all are Humans come from one Source of Life from the Same Heavenly Father we all are Imperfect and no one is Good . So show Love and RESPECT for the DEAD. Because we all Don't know when it will be our Time. So Give LOVE which is the greatest Commandment and not HATE. MAY. HE REST IN PEASE AND LET GOD BE THE JUDGE.🙏🙏❤️

George Sandino
3d ago

break my heart reading about young people dying. i dont understand, lately i read to much about youngster pass away in the beginning of their lifes realy is a heart breaking life is hanging from a string dont do things the can make it snapped

Dawn Nadeau
3d ago

RIP kid .you were fearless brave n crazy . rip shred n ride those clouds like you own them.. oh and for those who think heroin is for the drug its not heroin is a female hero n to zane his hero was his aunt so hence the name heroin on his boards.

