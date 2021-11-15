Zane Timpson Has Passed Away At 26 Years Old

When Jerry Douglas made his first appearance more than three decades ago on “The Young and the Restless,” he changed daytime television for good. His debut as the patriarch of the Abbott family – one of the most prominent families in the fictional town of Genoa City – was one of the best. He’s been lovable, kind, filled with rage, crazy, hated, and he’s been filled with revenge and in love more times than we can count, and he’s a daytime television icon. The world recognized his talent and his charisma immediately, and he hasn’t stopped. Sadly, the iconic actor died on November 9, 2021, at the age of 88, only three days before he would have celebrated his 89th birthday. His death came after a bout of illness, and he leaves behind his wife and three kids.

