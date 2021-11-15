ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Falcons' Erik Harris: Seven stops in blowout loss

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Harris registered seven tackles (four solo) and one pass deflection during Sunday's...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Deshaun Watson would love to join the Atlanta Falcons

Deshaun Watson would undoubtedly love to join the Atlanta Falcons and become their future at the quarterback position. Not only would Watson love it, but Falcons head coach, Arthur Smith, would also welcome him with open arms since he would add another level to this offense that simply is not there with Matt Ryan. Not to say Matt Ryan is not playing well, he is, during the past few weeks, Matt has been playing at an MVP level.
NFL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons made a mistake extending quarterback Matt Ryan

The Atlanta Falcons front office has made their share of head-scratching moves over the last half-decade. Perhaps none more confusing than signing Matt Ryan to an extension that makes it impossible to part ways with the quarterback before the end of next season. While Atlanta could opt to go the...
NFL
#Cowboys#Fantasy#American Football
CBS Sports

Falcons' Russell Gage: Seven catches in Week 9 win

Gage caught seven of eight targets for 64 yards in Sunday's 27-25 win over New Orleans. Gage is working as Atlanta's top option at wide receiver with Calvin Ridley (personal) on the non-football injury list. He caught all six of his first-half targets for 55 yards but didn't play much of a role in the second half, as slot receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (two touchdowns) and the versatile Cordarrelle Patterson (126 receiving yards) led the Falcons' passing attack. Gage set a season high in catches here and has eclipsed 60 receiving yards twice in his last three games heading into a Week 10 matchup with the Cowboys.
NFL
canalstreetchronicles.com

Overreactions to Saints bizarre loss to the Falcons

The New Orleans Saints looked inept for much of this week's loss to the Atlanta Falcons. At the end of the third quarter, the Saints had only scored three points while allowing the Falcons to put up 17. The offensive play calling was mind-numbing most of the game, even with the Saints making a late charge in the fourth quarter. The Saints will have many questions to answer this week after this last-second loss. These are just some overreactions to the Saints loss against the Falcons in Week 9.
NFL
myfoxzone.com

Cowboys dominate, improve to 7-2 with blowout win over Falcons

DALLAS — If the Dallas Cowboys mission on this Sunday afternoon was to show the rest of the NFL that last week's ugly loss to the Broncos was a fluke, they succeeded. Dak Prescott completed 24-of-31 passes for 296 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for a third score, as the Cowboys obliterated the Atlanta Falcons 43-3 on Sunday. With the win, the Cowboys improve to 7-2 on the season.
NFL
chatsports.com

Was Atlanta Falcons' blowout loss an aberration or perhaps a concerning trend?

ARLINGTON, Texas – They were celebrating last week, having shown their resolve and mettle in New Orleans. A week later, the Atlanta Falcons barely showed up. Nothing went right Sunday for Atlanta -- not on offense, not on defense, not on special teams. While some of that could be attributed to the topsy-turvy ride that is life in the NFL, the swings usually aren’t this bad, like they were in a 43-3 defeat to Dallas that was the team’s worst loss since 2004.
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Olamide Zaccheaus: Targeted seven times in loss

Zaccheaus caught two of seven targets for 22 yards during Sunday's 43-3 loss to the Cowboys. Zaccheaus was targeted a season-high seven times Week 10, but he only was able to record two receptions. The seven targets tied him with Kyle Pitts for the team high, and his 22 receiving yards were good for the second most, behind Pitts' 60. With Calvin Ridley (personal) on the non-football injury list, Zaccheaus has totaled 10 targets for 70 yards and two touchdowns over his last two games. Despite the uptick in production, Zaccheaus will likely remain a risky flex option against the Patriots in Week 11.
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Matt Ryan held to career-worst passer rating in blowout loss to Cowboys: 'It got ugly quick'

ARLINGTON, Texas -- "It was all good just a week ago." This simple reality offered from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame artist Jay-Z in yesteryear often rings true in the NFL on a consistent basis, as Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons were reminded of in Week 10. Winners of three of their previous four games, the Falcons were flying high as they readied to square off with the Dallas Cowboys, and especially after having just defeated the New Orleans Saints at the Superdome.
NFL
Patriots.com

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to seven straight wins over the Falcons

Patriots improve to a 5-0 road record in 2021. Patriots earn 30th shutout and 13th of the Bill Belichick era. Bill Belichick moves past Tom Landry into sole possession of third place for most wins with one team. Nick Folk connects on fourth 50-yard field goal of the 2021 season.
NFL

