Falcons' Erik Harris: Seven stops in blowout loss

The New Orleans Saints looked inept for much of this week's loss to the Atlanta Falcons. At the end of the third quarter, the Saints had only scored three points while allowing the Falcons to put up 17. The offensive play calling was mind-numbing most of the game, even with the Saints making a late charge in the fourth quarter. The Saints will have many questions to answer this week after this last-second loss. These are just some overreactions to the Saints loss against the Falcons in Week 9.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO