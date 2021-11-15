Falcons' Erik Harris: Seven stops in blowout loss

Zaccheaus caught two of seven targets for 22 yards during Sunday's 43-3 loss to the Cowboys. Zaccheaus was targeted a season-high seven times Week 10, but he only was able to record two receptions. The seven targets tied him with Kyle Pitts for the team high, and his 22 receiving yards were good for the second most, behind Pitts' 60. With Calvin Ridley (personal) on the non-football injury list, Zaccheaus has totaled 10 targets for 70 yards and two touchdowns over his last two games. Despite the uptick in production, Zaccheaus will likely remain a risky flex option against the Patriots in Week 11.
Comments / 0