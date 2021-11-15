Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Team-high 14 tackles Sunday

Ryan completed 23 of 30 passes for 343 yards and two touchdowns while adding eight yards and a touchdown on five rushing attempts in Sunday's 27-25 win over the Saints. Neither offense got much going for most of the first half until Ryan gave the Falcons a 10-0 lead with a three-yard touchdown pass to Olamide Zaccheaus just a few seconds before halftime. Ryan added his first rushing touchdown of the season in the third quarter, going in untouched on a bootleg from one yard out. He found Zaccheaus for another touchdown in the fourth, this time from six yards out to take a 24-6 lead. The Saints responded with 19 unanswered points, but the veteran quarterback calmly worked the Falcons into field-goal range to win it and avoid another infamous Atlanta collapse. Ryan topped his previous season high in passing yards by one and has compiled a solid 15:6 TD:INT heading into a Week 10 trip to Dallas, with multiple touchdown passes in all but one of his last seven games.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO