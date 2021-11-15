Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Team-high 14 tackles Sunday

The New Orleans Saints were perennial postseason contenders during the final three seasons with Drew Brees at quarterback. Now, with down Jameis Winston at quarterback, the Saints will be hosting their division rival Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons have struggled for most of the 2021 season, and while they have issues elsewhere on the roster, they - unlike the Saints - at least have a viable Pro Bowl-caliber starting quarterback in Matt Ryan. The Falcons and Saints typically play each other close, so it’s no surprise that most of the NFL world expects another close contest on Sunday. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Saints are currently 5.5 home favorites, and while most predicts like the Saints chances at eating a “W” on Sunday, they don’t like the Saints chances at covering the spread.
