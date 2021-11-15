ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons' Foyesade Oluokun: Team-high 14 tackles Sunday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Oluokun notched 14 tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 43-3 loss to the Cowboys. Oluokun recorded his...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Deshaun Watson would love to join the Atlanta Falcons

Deshaun Watson would undoubtedly love to join the Atlanta Falcons and become their future at the quarterback position. Not only would Watson love it, but Falcons head coach, Arthur Smith, would also welcome him with open arms since he would add another level to this offense that simply is not there with Matt Ryan. Not to say Matt Ryan is not playing well, he is, during the past few weeks, Matt has been playing at an MVP level.
NFL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons made a mistake extending quarterback Matt Ryan

The Atlanta Falcons front office has made their share of head-scratching moves over the last half-decade. Perhaps none more confusing than signing Matt Ryan to an extension that makes it impossible to part ways with the quarterback before the end of next season. While Atlanta could opt to go the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Quinn says he reached out to Falcons WR Calvin Ridley

On Sunday, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley announced that he would be stepping away from football to get his mental well-being under control. Ridley first sat out in Week 5, and again in Week 8, as he deals with a personal matter. It’s important to remember that even the very best athletes are human and have lives off the field just like the rest of us.
NFL
FanSided

The Atlanta Falcons will play an unfamiliar quarterback on Sunday

The Atlanta Falcons are coming off a loss in which they looked horrendous, they seemingly could not get anything going or do anything right, and now they are traveling to take on their bitter rivals in the Superdome. Nothing Falcons fans want to see more than the Falcons break their...
NFL
canalstreetchronicles.com

Saints and Falcons expected to be a nail-biter on Sunday

The New Orleans Saints were perennial postseason contenders during the final three seasons with Drew Brees at quarterback. Now, with down Jameis Winston at quarterback, the Saints will be hosting their division rival Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons have struggled for most of the 2021 season, and while they have issues elsewhere on the roster, they - unlike the Saints - at least have a viable Pro Bowl-caliber starting quarterback in Matt Ryan. The Falcons and Saints typically play each other close, so it’s no surprise that most of the NFL world expects another close contest on Sunday. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Saints are currently 5.5 home favorites, and while most predicts like the Saints chances at eating a “W” on Sunday, they don’t like the Saints chances at covering the spread.
NFL
fox8live.com

Jenkins questionable; Montgomery, Granderson out Sunday vs Falcons

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints released their final injury report for Sunday. Safety Malcolm Jenkins (knee) is questionable for the game. He did not practice Wednesday and was limited on Thursday and Friday. Payton Turner (calf) is also questionable. Ty Montgomery (hamstring) and Carl Granderson (knee) have both been...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Report: Saints Make Decision On Starting QB vs. Falcons Sunday

The Saints plan to start Trevor Siemian at quarterback against the Falcons on Sunday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Starting quarterback Jameis Winston will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his left knee and MCL damage. The injury happened in the second quarter of last week's 36–27 win over the Buccaneers.
NFL
NOLA.com

Saints committed a season-high 7 offensive penalties in loss to Falcons

The Saints committed seven offensive holding penalties in their first seven games combined. They nearly doubled their season total Sunday against the Falcons. New Orleans committed five offensive holding penalties, with two getting charged to their outstanding young center, Erik McCoy,, and another that went against receiver Tre’Quan Smith to negate a 44-yard Alvin Kamara run.
NFL
atlantafalcons.com

Playoff picture: Sunday was a good day for Falcons

Following last weekend's loss at home against the Panthers, it would have been hard to find much enthusiasm for a discussion about a Falcons playoff push. The loss dropped the Falcons to 3-4, and 0-2 in the NFC South Division. They entered Week 9 in a pack of five teams with three wins, and on the outside of the playoffs looking in.
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Wayne Gallman: Inactive Sunday

Gallman (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game at New Orleans, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Gallman will be a healthy scratch for the second consecutive contest. Qadree Ollison was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday and will serve as Atlanta's reserve tailback behind Mike Davis and Cordarrelle Patterson.
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Steven Means: Not returning Sunday

Means (knee) is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against New Orleans. Losing Means is a big blow for the Falcons' defense, and this means Brandon Copeland will be in line to see most of his snaps at outside linebacker. Means had played at least 70 percent of the snaps in each of his previous seven appearances.
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Hayden Hurst: Catches two passes Sunday

Hurst caught two of his three targets for 16 yards during Sunday's 27-25 win over the Saints. Hurst continues to garner plenty of playing time, but his production has been limited while operating behind Kyle Pitts. He is averaging 3.8 targets, 3.0 receptions and 24.8 receiving yards over his last five games, but he has scored just one touchdown on the season, making him a risky fantasy play.
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Matt Ryan: Season-high passing yardage in win

Ryan completed 23 of 30 passes for 343 yards and two touchdowns while adding eight yards and a touchdown on five rushing attempts in Sunday's 27-25 win over the Saints. Neither offense got much going for most of the first half until Ryan gave the Falcons a 10-0 lead with a three-yard touchdown pass to Olamide Zaccheaus just a few seconds before halftime. Ryan added his first rushing touchdown of the season in the third quarter, going in untouched on a bootleg from one yard out. He found Zaccheaus for another touchdown in the fourth, this time from six yards out to take a 24-6 lead. The Saints responded with 19 unanswered points, but the veteran quarterback calmly worked the Falcons into field-goal range to win it and avoid another infamous Atlanta collapse. Ryan topped his previous season high in passing yards by one and has compiled a solid 15:6 TD:INT heading into a Week 10 trip to Dallas, with multiple touchdown passes in all but one of his last seven games.
NFL
Blogging The Boys

Cowboys vs. Falcons: 3 things to watch in Sunday’s matchup

For the first time since mid-September, the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) are coming off a loss. After putting an awful performance on display last Sunday against the Broncos, the Cowboys need to get back on track in a big way this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons (4-4). Before the Cowboys and...
NFL

