President Joe Biden signed the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law on Nov. 15. Over the next few years, states will get multi-billion dollar windfall investments in physical infrastructure to build roads and bridges, public transit, clean drinking water and waste water systems, electric vehicle charging networks and high-speed internet. Though investors can work with a financial advisor to capitalize on these dynamics in their portfolios, states themselves will get varying amounts of that cash influx. Let’s break down how much money your state could get from Congress.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO