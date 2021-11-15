ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture and Interior Departments Take Action to Strengthen Tribal Co-Stewardship of Public Lands and Waters

Tribal Homelands Initiative will incorporate tribal capacity, expertise, Indigenous knowledge into federal land and resources management. WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2021 – During today’s White House Tribal Nations Summit, President Biden announced that the U.S. Departments of Agriculture and the Interior have created the Tribal Homelands Initiative. This collaborative effort will improve...

Axios

Interior to remove anti-Indigenous slurs from names of federal lands

The Interior Department will review, remove and replace derogatory names, including "squaw," from U.S. geographic landmarks, Secretary Deb Haaland announced Friday. The big picture: Haaland's order formally declares the term as derogatory and creates a task force to rename the federal lands that bear it. A separate committee will review proposed name changes related to other derogatory terms.
U.S. POLITICS
backpacker.com

Interior Secretary Moves to Ban Slur from Federal Public Lands

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. This post contains discussion of a racial slur that readers may find offensive. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland took the first step toward changing the names of about 650 lakes, peaks, and other geographic features on Friday when she officially declared “squaw” a derogatory term and directed a task force to begin the work of finding alternative designations for federally-managed sites that include it.
U.S. POLITICS
State
Washington State
cherokeephoenix.org

Hoskin takes part in Tribal Summit education panel

TAHLEQUAH – During the first day of the virtual Tribal Nations Summit – the first since 2016 – Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. participated in a panel discussion of Native student education and strategies to preserve the languages of Native American tribes. The summit, held Nov. 15-16, included the announcement...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
The Paso Robles Press

Secretary Haaland Takes Action to Remove Derogatory Names from Federal Lands

WASHINGTON — Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland formally established a process to review and replace derogatory names of the nation’s geographic features. She also declared “squaw” to be a derogatory term and ordered the Board on Geographic Names – the federal body tasked with naming geographic places – to implement procedures to remove the term from federal usage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
USDA.gov (press release)

Statement by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack Following Swearing in of Robert Bonnie to Serve as Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation

WASHINGTON, November 19, 2021 — Today, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack made the following statement after the swearing in of Robert Bonnie to serve as Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation at USDA. “Robert Bonnie’s confirmation to serve as Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation is a victory for...
AGRICULTURE
USDA.gov (press release)

USDA Announces Steps to Restore Roadless Protections on Tongass National Forest

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2021 — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced it is taking steps to repeal the 2020 Alaska Roadless Rule and restore protections to more than nine million acres of inventoried roadless areas on the Tongass National Forest. The Alaska Roadless Rule, approved on Oct. 29, 2020, exempted the Tongass from the 2001 Roadless Rule, which prohibited road construction, reconstruction and timber harvest in inventoried roadless areas – with limited exceptions.
AGRICULTURE
Person
Deb Haaland
Person
Tom Vilsack
USDA.gov (press release)

USDA Announces Additional Farm Service Agency and Rural Development State Directors

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2021 – Today, President Joe Biden announced his intent to appoint six U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) regional positions, including four Farm Service Agency (FSA) State Executive Directors and two Rural Development (RD) State Directors. “These talented individuals joining USDA will play an integral role in advancing...
AGRICULTURE
knau.org

Infrastructure bill contains billions for tribal water, roads and broadband

Tribal leaders are applauding the $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill becoming law this week. It contains a host of projects that’ll benefit roads, bridges and water initiatives in Indian Country. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports. President Joe Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law Monday at the White...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thefern.org

Senate confirms Bonnie to run USDA farm subsidy and land stewardship programs

On a bipartisan 76-19 roll call, the Senate confirmed Robert Bonnie, who was part of a think-tank proposal for a “carbon bank” at USDA to slow global warming, as agriculture undersecretary for farm production and conservation on Tuesday. Bonnie has served as USDA climate adviser since January. Bonnie was committed “to tackling the climate crisis… » Read More.
CONGRESS & COURTS
USDA.gov (press release)

At White House Tribal Leaders Summit, USDA Announces New Initiatives Serving Indian Country

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2021 – During today’s historic White House Tribal Leaders Summit, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced several new initiatives that expand USDA’s commitment to serving Indian Country through equitable policies and programs. “USDA respects the unique nation-to-nation relationship between the federal government and tribal nations,” said Secretary...
AGRICULTURE
#U S Agriculture#Fish And Wildlife#Interior#Departments#Indian#Usda Forest Service
USDA.gov (press release)

U.S. Department of Agriculture Announces Key Staff

WASHINGTON, November 8, 2021 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture today announced the names of individuals who will hold key staff positions in Washington, D.C. Joaquin Altoro was appointed Administrator of the Rural Housing Service within Rural Development. For nearly three decades, Altoro has been dedicated to understanding the heart...
AGRICULTURE
Minnesota Reformer

‘A matter of dignity’: Biden signs order addressing violence against Indigenous people

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Monday addressing violence against Indigenous communities. “These efforts are a matter of dignity,” Biden said during the opening ceremony for the White House Tribal Nations Summit. “That’s the foundation of our nation-to-nation partnership.” The executive order directs the departments of Justice, Interior, Homeland Security, and Health and […] The post ‘A matter of dignity’: Biden signs order addressing violence against Indigenous people appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
U.S. POLITICS
WTAJ

Native American confirmed as head of National Park Service

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Senate has unanimously approved the nomination of Charles “Chuck” Sams III as National Park Service director, which will make him the first Native American to lead the agency. Some conservationists hailed Sams’ confirmation Thursday night as a commitment to equitable partnership with tribes, the original stewards of the land. […]

