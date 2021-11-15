Agriculture and Interior Departments Take Action to Strengthen Tribal Co-Stewardship of Public Lands and Waters
Tribal Homelands Initiative will incorporate tribal capacity, expertise, Indigenous knowledge into federal land and resources management. WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2021 – During today’s White House Tribal Nations Summit, President Biden announced that the U.S. Departments of Agriculture and the Interior have created the Tribal Homelands Initiative. This collaborative effort will improve...www.usda.gov
