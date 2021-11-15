Family Support Practitioner/Bereavement Counsellor

We are looking for a forward thinking and experienced family support practitioner/bereavement counsellor who is passionate about specialist palliative care to join a Family Support Team, working collaboratively across sites in Berkshire and South Oxfordshire.

There has never been a more important time to provide high quality, specialist end-of-life care to support patients and their families.

Position: Family Support Practitioner/Bereavement Counsellor

Location: Reading, RG30 2DX

Salary: £31,863 - £36, 660 (pro rata & depending on experience)

Hours: Part time, 30 hours per week

About the role:

At the Hospice in Reading, and through Day Services in Newbury and Wokingham, the organisation looks after people living with life-limiting conditions, and offers support for families too. They provide expert care and support across Berkshire.

As a Family Support Practitioner you will provide level 3 (NICE Guidance 2004) psychological services for patients and their families which address pre-bereavement and post bereavement needs. You will complete a psycho-social assessment for patients and their family/carer including the identification of social strengths, needs, and goals. You will work in close partnership with the clinical teams within the hospice and other organisations

About you:

As Family Support Practitioner you will have evidence of post qualifying counselling experience in a health or social care service. As well as experience of multidisciplinary working and an understanding of end of life issues.

Essential requirements for the post:

• Registration and Accreditation with a regulatory body: BACP/ UKCP

• Experience of counselling in a healthcare setting

• Experience of teaching and training staff and volunteers

• Creating and facilitating carers/bereavement groups.

Benefits:

Continuation of NHS pension and Holiday allowance**

25 days holiday rising to 30 plus bank holidays pro rata

Private pension matched at either 3% or 5%

Enhanced Maternity Benefits

Enhanced Sick leave

