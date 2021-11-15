ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relief Extra Care Support Worker

 5 days ago
Creative Support is a high quality provider of support to individuals with a wide range of care needs including learning disabilities, mental health and other needs. Employing over 5,000 staff members, we are continuing to grow at a fast pace nationally and are looking for dedicated, caring Relief Extra Care Support Workers to join our staff team in the local Accrington area.

We are looking for warm, flexible and experienced practitioners to provide person centred care and support in our Accrington Extra Care Service, which enables older people to enjoy an active and independent lifestyle. Your role will include:

  • Providing respectful personal care, practical and emotional support to older people
  • Maximising outcomes for clients by maintaining their independence and encouraging them to lead an active, fulfilling lifestyle
  • Collaborating with clients, their families and involved professionals to ensure a coordinated and consistent service

Experience is essential for our Relief Extra Care Support Worker roles. You must have a warm, caring and respectful personality to succeed in this role.

It is expected that you will work flexibly to meet the needs of the service, including evenings, weekends and bank holidays.

This unique and challenging opportunity will provide you with an environment that encourages personal and professional development. We will provide you with on-going training to best meet the needs of the service users.

As a Creative Support Bank Staff member you will have access to our free app which allows you to pick up shifts in any area of the country, provides information on the service and shifts as well as directions. You will be paid on a weekly basis.

We expect all applicants for relief roles to have had both Covid 19 vaccinations prior to starting employment with us.

Creative Support is a passionate, inclusive, and anti-racist organisation. We are a Stonewall Diversity Champion, Disability Confident Employer who have recently received Investors in People Silver award. We actively encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and cultures.

