Homeless

Support Worker

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yX149_0cxXZhiL00

Are you looking for a diverse role that is fun, stimulating and rewarding every day?

We are looking for a caring individual to join our team as our Support Worker at our friendly service in Wigan, Greater Manchester. The service has been commissioned to provide support service for adults over the age of 16 who have tenancy and wellbeing related support needs. We can provide support for a range of people including individuals with Mental Health issues, learning disabilities, and substance or alcohol misuse, people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness and young people with complex needs.

Creative Support, a not-for-profit provider of social care services, is pleased to be working in partnership with Wigan Council to provide Wigan Wellbeing and Resilience service. The service provides support in peoples' own homes, at our Base through structured drop-in sessions, courses/activities and peer mentoring and in the local community.

Your role will include:

  • Encouraging and linking individuals into community networks of support
  • Support with domestic and tenancy related tasks
  • Enabling independence in and around the home
  • Promoting and improving overall wellbeing
  • Signposting individuals to specialist services

You must have up to one year’s experience as a support worker or have worked in a care environment. Full training is provided.

Benefits of working with Creative Support:

  • A one-off bonus of £100 upon successful completion of the 4-month probationary period
  • Competitive pay and a pension with company contribution and 28 days annual leave
  • Company paid enhanced DBS for all staff
  • Free employee support programme
  • All our staff are supported 24/7 by our out-of-hours teams
  • Support to complete the nationally recognised Care Certificate and Social Care Diploma

Creative Support is a passionate, inclusive, and anti-racist organisation. We are a Stonewall Diversity Champion, Disability Confident Employer who have recently received Investors in People Silver award. We actively encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and cultures.

We expect all applicants to Creative Support to have had at least their first Covid 19 vaccination prior to starting employment with us and to be committed to having the second vaccination within a 3 month period.

