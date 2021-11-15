ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans' Kristian Fulton talks return, facing hometown team in Week 10

By Ryan Sikes
 4 days ago
The Tennessee Titans’ defense received a significant boost this week, with No. 1 corner Kristian Fulton being activated off the Injured Reserve list and returning to action against the New Orleans Saints.

The former 2020 second-round pick was having an outstanding season prior to suffering a hamstring injury in the team’s Week 5 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars that knocked him out for four games.

Before the injury, the 23-year-old had accumulated six pass break-ups, one interception, and 16 combined tackles. After being limited to just six games, including two starts, during his rookie season, Fulton was well on his way to having a breakout campaign in Year 2.

He picked up right where he left off in his first game back, tallying two tackles and two pass breakups.

“It was great. Like how last year I got hurt and everything wasn’t good and really wasn’t planned, this year just felt different for me getting hurt. It was tough on me, but it built me for this moment,” Fulton said after the Titans’ 23-21 win. “You just have to react to it, when things are not going good. Everything was good being out on the field, then I got hurt and it was tough being out. It felt good to be back. My teammates and coaches kept me up throughout that time.”

Fulton was eligible to return to play last week against the Los Angeles Rams, but the Titans erred on the side of caution, giving him another week to come back 100 percent.

Coincidentally, his return on Sunday came against his hometown team.

The New Orleans, Lousiana native was a standout defensive back at nearby LSU, where he earned Second-Team All-SEC honors and won a National Championship during the 2019 season.

The young cornerback admitted that the moment was almost too much for him.

“It was definitely special. A lot of emotion for the game, especially me just coming back. It was crazy. A lot of kids from New Orleans don’t get to make it to this point, and to play against the Saints and New Orleans, it was crazy to me mentally, but I just had to shake it off at the beginning and play,” he said.

On the day, Fulton logged 56 snaps, accounting for 92 percent of the team’s defensive plays. He had two critical pass break-ups, both coming in the second half.

In the third quarter, Fulton had a massive hit on Saints quarterback Taysom Hill, and followed with another in the fourth quarter on wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith.

Regarding the latter play, the Titans were holding a 23-12 lead, and with the Saints inside the Tennessee five-yard line, Fulton’s pass break-up helped the defense limit New Orleans to a field goal.

“I just wanted to fit back into the game and play my part and do what I do,” he explained. “It was just me mentally. I just wanted to make sure I was the best cornerback out there.”

The Titans (8-2) will carry a share of the league’s best record into Week 11, facing the Houston Texans for the first time this season.

