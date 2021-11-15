ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creative Support is a national not-for-profit organization which provides care and support to people with learning disabilities, autism spectrum conditions, mental health needs, and older people. Our supported living service in Levenshulme provides person centred support to adults who have learning disabilities and/or autism spectrum conditions.

We are looking for warm, caring Relief Support Workers to provide person centred support to adults with learning disabilities and autism spectrum conditions in the Levenshulme area. Your role will include:

  • Providing personal care, practical and emotional support to adults with learning disabilities
  • Maximising service user outcomes by promoting independence and social inclusion
  • Encouraging service users to be involved in decisions regarding their care and lives
  • Collaborate with service users, their families and involved professionals to provide a consistent and coordinated service.

It is expected that you will work flexibly, including evenings and weekends, to meet the needs of the service.

Experience is essential for this role. You will have a warm, caring nature, and a commitment to making a positive difference in people’s lives.

As a Creative Support Relief Support Worker staff member you will have access to our free app which allows you to pick up shifts in any area of the country, provides information on the service and shifts as well as directions. You will be paid on a weekly basis.

We expect all applicants for relief roles to have had both Covid 19 vaccinations prior to starting employment with us.

Creative Support is a passionate, inclusive, and anti-racist organisation. We are a Stonewall Diversity Champion, Disability Confident Employer who have recently received Investors in People Silver award. We actively encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and cultures.

