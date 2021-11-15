ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Senior IDVA Domestic Abuse

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x9jv6_0cxXZPm900

Senior IDVA Domestic Abuse

Are you looking to be part of a dynamic team that supports vulnerable people fleeing domestic abuse? Join the team and make a difference to women and children as a Senior IDVA.

Position: Senior IDVA – Domestic Abuse

Location: Harrow

Hours: Part-time

Contract: Permanent

Salary: £28,296 pro rata per annum rising to £29,088 pro rata per annum after 1 year and passing probation

Benefits: Company Mobile Phone, Company Pension, Employee Discounts, Generous Holiday, Great Working Environment, In House Training, Progression Opportunities, Recognised Qualifications, Travel/Season Ticket Loans.

Closing Date: 5th December 2021. We recommend that you apply at your earliest convenience as candidates are screened as they are received.

Interview Date: 9th December 2021

Join a vibrant charity that has been supporting and empowering vulnerable adults and children since 1970. With its 50th anniversary approaching, it is an exciting time to join the team!

The Role

The Harrow Domestic Abuse Services delivers an Independent Domestic Violence Advocacy service and Safety Planning across the London Borough of Harrow. A welcoming team constructed of a Police IDVA, Community IDVA, Safety Planner within Social Service and Floating Support Worker provide highly efficient support to High and Medium Risk Service Users who have been affected by Domestic Abuse.

You will be co- working within Adult Services with the aim of supporting adults experiencing domestic abuse with additional complex needs. Jointly with Adult Social Care professionals develop and strengthen pathways to best support Service Users.

Some other main responsibilities of the role include:

  • To ensure that all safeguarding requirements are met in line with organisational, local and legal procedures
  • To be an ambassador for the charity, working in partnership with other agencies to ensure an effective, coordinated community response to survivors of domestic abuse and their children
  • To be a link to other domestic abuse-focused services in the community and work across Council’s departments that may be working with survivors, including working with various statutory and voluntary sector agencies

The charity offers a culture of learning and development, with access to an extensive range of learning and development opportunities as well as genuine career progression. If the values of being respectful, genuine, dedicated, collaborative and courageous resonate with you, please apply!

About You

As an IDVA, you will have experience of:

  • Risk assessing, safety and support planning for the survivors of domestic and other gender-based violence
  • Providing emotional and practical support, including legal remedies available to the survivors of domestic abuse and other gender -based violence
  • Safeguarding responsibilities and ability to address them appropriately
  • Promoting and developing survivors’ involvement by utilising opportunities for co-production
  • Building positive relationships with survivors to support their achievement of their best outcomes
  • Participating in the MARAC process
  • Trauma informed practices
  • Intersectionality, in terms of diversity and equality
  • Leading and motivating teams and individuals with a proven ability to provide effective supervision and staff development
  • Working within a multi-agency setting
  • Developing and cultivate strong multi-agency links to achieve a co-ordinated community response
  • The impact of domestic abuse and other gender-based violence on survivors and their children

Section 7(2) b & e of the Sex Discrimination Act 1975 apply to this IDVA position – (Only Female applicants please). Please confirm if you identify as female.

About the Organisation

The charity supports adults and children in crisis across London and the surrounding regions by campaigning and advocating nationally on the issues that affect them. This includes victims of modern slavery, women and children who have experienced domestic abuse, young care leavers and older people. From giving someone a home, to helping them to get the right mental health support, the organisation supports people at the moment of crisis and enable them to build a life beyond crisis.

Applications from candidates with lived experience are welcomed, the organisation is proud to be a Disability Confident employer.

If offered a role, you will be issued a conditional offer based on satisfactory references and an Enhanced disclosure/DBS check.

As provided for by the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) (Amendment) (Coronavirus) Regulations 2021 (the "HSC Act"), all staff who work at or attend CQC registered care homes are required to be vaccinated against Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) with an authorised vaccine as defined by the HSC Act (unless otherwise exempt) i.e. If your normal place of work will fall within the scope of this legislation OR You may be required to work from or attend a location which falls within the scope of this legislation from time to time in line with operational requirements.

You may also have experience in areas such as Independent Domestic Violence Advocacy, IDVA, Criminal Justice, Criminal Justice System, Safety Planning, Safety Planner, Safety Advisor, Safety Planning Advisor, Safety Planning Officer, Domestic Abuse, VAWG, Housing, Social Housing, Criminal, Civil Legislation, Welfare Rights Legislation, Support Planning, Support Planner, Safeguarding, IDVA, IDVA Safety Planner, Welfare Advisor, Benefits and Welfare, Benefits Advisor, Independent Domestic Violence Advocate – IDVA, Independent Domestic Violence Advocate, Regional Independent Domestic Violence Advisor?, Senior IDVA – Domestic Abuse, Mental Health, Support Worker.

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Charity warns thousands of domestic abuse victims are being 'forced to stay with their abuser'

A charity has warned that thousands of domestic violence victims are being "forced to stay with their abuser" because they cannot afford legal support. Domestic Violence Assist (also known as DV Assist), who help victims apply for court ordered protection, claim that only 40% of victims referred to them qualify for legal aid, leaving 60% of victims struggling to pay for a private solicitor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Welfare Rights#Mental Health#Great Working Environment#Safety Planning#Police Idva#Community Idva#Floating Support Worker#Domestic Abuse#Adult Services#Adult Social Care
wnky.com

Domestic violence warning signs create cycles of abuse

BONNIEVILLE, Ky. – Statistics show that one of six women will be a victim of domestic violence in her lifetime. In the United States, a woman is physically assaulted every 15 seconds according to Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Domestic violence does not usually appear overnight. Erica’s alleged...
BONNIEVILLE, KY
Daily Californian

Public safety during COVID-19 must be (re)imagined for domestic abuse victims

The COVID-19 outbreak’s disruptive influence on conventional social life was not equally felt by everyone. On March 4, 2020, Gov. Newsom’s stay-at-home order was issued under a rhetoric of protection for public health and safety. As we renegotiated our sense of security, “lockdown” would effectively become more than just an imperative and imposition for public safety. Instead, it became a harsh sentence on the movement, freedom and access to support for survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence. We must ask, then, for what and for whom is public safety ever realized?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cosmopolitan

Refuge's chilling new campaign shows how 'domestic abuse is getting smarter'

From the way we connect with friends to applying for jobs and doing the weekly food shop, we're spending more and more time in the online world. But, while the move has made many aspects of life easier (like being able to order a taxi at the click of a button), it hasn't had a positive impact on everyone. In fact, as domestic violence charity Refuge highlights in their new campaign: domestic abuse is getting smarter and it's all to do with technology.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
losaltosonline.com

WomenSV: Providing services for victims of covert domestic abuse

• Mission: WomenSV aims to empower survivors, train providers and educate the community to break the cycle of covert abuse and coercive control in intimate-partner relationships. Since WomenSV was founded 10 years ago, it has served more than 1,000 domestic abuse survivors who have been trapped in relationships with powerful, sophisticated abusers.
LOS ALTOS, CA
Sandspur

Class hosts forum on domestic abuse, hopes to ignite on-campus awareness

A group of students in this fall’s Intro to Sexuality, Women, and Gender studies (SWAG) class organized a forum on the threats and dangers of abusive relationships. In the course taught by Dr. Kimberly Dennis―and in collaboration with the Peace and Justice Institute (PJI) at Valencia College―students explored Rachel Louise Snyder’s book “No Visible Bruises: What We Don’t Know About Domestic Violence Can Kill Us.” Their studies inspired a group of dedicated students to organize the forum, which took place on Nov. 18.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSAW

Evers: $6M in grants will focus on youth, domestic abuse, and homelessness

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Money from the American Rescue Plan Act will provide $6 million in assistance to people in Wisconsin experiencing homelessness, along with victims of domestic abuse. Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers announced targeted grants. The grants will be split up into two programs. Up to $4 million will...
WAUSAU, WI
BBC

NHS and police scheme boosts support for domestic abuse victims

More victims of domestic abuse are seeking help and assisting prosecutors thanks to an initiative which sees NHS staff join police patrols. More than 1,000 victims have been supported since Operation Provide began in Lancashire, an analysis by Liverpool John Moores University found. It was launched in April 2020 and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
romper.com

Netflix's Maid Donated "Truckloads" Of Household Items To Victims Of Domestic Abuse

The powerful and popular Netflix series Maid follows a young single mom named Alex desperately trying to make a life for herself and her daughter after leaving an abusive situation. It was a moving series that shed light on the significant struggles facing women when they leave an abusive partner with no money and no support. Alex has become representative of so many women trying to survive in a similar situation — and the team behind Netflix’s Maid recognizes that. Indeed, the production team donated truckloads of items used in the making of the series to benefit other victims of domestic abuse.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Abused Turpin kids now ‘betrayed’ by social services system

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — The 13 Southern California siblings rescued three years ago from horribly abusive conditions that included being locked in their home for years, shackled to beds and starved by their parents have been failed at different points by a social services system that was supposed to help them transition to new lives, according to an investigation by ABC News.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
BBC

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork sent back to prison

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork has been arrested and recalled to prison, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has said. He was released two months ago after spending 33 years in jail for murdering two teenage girls in the 1980s. It is understood Pitchfork, 61, was returned to custody on Friday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

57K+
Followers
32K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy