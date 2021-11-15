Senior IDVA Domestic Abuse

Are you looking to be part of a dynamic team that supports vulnerable people fleeing domestic abuse? Join the team and make a difference to women and children as a Senior IDVA.

Position: Senior IDVA – Domestic Abuse

Location: Harrow

Hours: Part-time

Contract: Permanent

Salary: £28,296 pro rata per annum rising to £29,088 pro rata per annum after 1 year and passing probation

Benefits: Company Mobile Phone, Company Pension, Employee Discounts, Generous Holiday, Great Working Environment, In House Training, Progression Opportunities, Recognised Qualifications, Travel/Season Ticket Loans.

Closing Date: 5th December 2021. We recommend that you apply at your earliest convenience as candidates are screened as they are received.

Interview Date: 9th December 2021

Join a vibrant charity that has been supporting and empowering vulnerable adults and children since 1970. With its 50th anniversary approaching, it is an exciting time to join the team!

The Role

The Harrow Domestic Abuse Services delivers an Independent Domestic Violence Advocacy service and Safety Planning across the London Borough of Harrow. A welcoming team constructed of a Police IDVA, Community IDVA, Safety Planner within Social Service and Floating Support Worker provide highly efficient support to High and Medium Risk Service Users who have been affected by Domestic Abuse.

You will be co- working within Adult Services with the aim of supporting adults experiencing domestic abuse with additional complex needs. Jointly with Adult Social Care professionals develop and strengthen pathways to best support Service Users.

Some other main responsibilities of the role include:

To ensure that all safeguarding requirements are met in line with organisational, local and legal procedures

To be an ambassador for the charity, working in partnership with other agencies to ensure an effective, coordinated community response to survivors of domestic abuse and their children

To be a link to other domestic abuse-focused services in the community and work across Council’s departments that may be working with survivors, including working with various statutory and voluntary sector agencies

The charity offers a culture of learning and development, with access to an extensive range of learning and development opportunities as well as genuine career progression. If the values of being respectful, genuine, dedicated, collaborative and courageous resonate with you, please apply!

About You

As an IDVA, you will have experience of:

Risk assessing, safety and support planning for the survivors of domestic and other gender-based violence

Providing emotional and practical support, including legal remedies available to the survivors of domestic abuse and other gender -based violence

Safeguarding responsibilities and ability to address them appropriately

Promoting and developing survivors’ involvement by utilising opportunities for co-production

Building positive relationships with survivors to support their achievement of their best outcomes

Participating in the MARAC process

Trauma informed practices

Intersectionality, in terms of diversity and equality

Leading and motivating teams and individuals with a proven ability to provide effective supervision and staff development

Working within a multi-agency setting

Developing and cultivate strong multi-agency links to achieve a co-ordinated community response

The impact of domestic abuse and other gender-based violence on survivors and their children

Section 7(2) b & e of the Sex Discrimination Act 1975 apply to this IDVA position – (Only Female applicants please). Please confirm if you identify as female.

About the Organisation

The charity supports adults and children in crisis across London and the surrounding regions by campaigning and advocating nationally on the issues that affect them. This includes victims of modern slavery, women and children who have experienced domestic abuse, young care leavers and older people. From giving someone a home, to helping them to get the right mental health support, the organisation supports people at the moment of crisis and enable them to build a life beyond crisis.

Applications from candidates with lived experience are welcomed, the organisation is proud to be a Disability Confident employer.

If offered a role, you will be issued a conditional offer based on satisfactory references and an Enhanced disclosure/DBS check.

As provided for by the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) (Amendment) (Coronavirus) Regulations 2021 (the "HSC Act"), all staff who work at or attend CQC registered care homes are required to be vaccinated against Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) with an authorised vaccine as defined by the HSC Act (unless otherwise exempt) i.e. If your normal place of work will fall within the scope of this legislation OR You may be required to work from or attend a location which falls within the scope of this legislation from time to time in line with operational requirements.

You may also have experience in areas such as Independent Domestic Violence Advocacy, IDVA, Criminal Justice, Criminal Justice System, Safety Planning, Safety Planner, Safety Advisor, Safety Planning Advisor, Safety Planning Officer, Domestic Abuse, VAWG, Housing, Social Housing, Criminal, Civil Legislation, Welfare Rights Legislation, Support Planning, Support Planner, Safeguarding, IDVA, IDVA Safety Planner, Welfare Advisor, Benefits and Welfare, Benefits Advisor, Independent Domestic Violence Advocate – IDVA, Independent Domestic Violence Advocate, Regional Independent Domestic Violence Advisor?, Senior IDVA – Domestic Abuse, Mental Health, Support Worker.