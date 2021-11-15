Part Time Head of Finance

Prospectus is delighted to be supporting a local community charity that provides high quality, affordable transport to people unable to use mainstream transport due to mobility or other difficulties, or because ordinary public transport is unavailable in their area. They are looking to appoint a Head of Finance on a part time basis (24 hours per week). This can be performed across any number of days the candidate would like (3-5 days per week). This is a hybrid role with some work in the office required, however there are no set number of days required.

Reporting into the CEO, the Head of Finance will oversee the finance function within the group with particular responsibility for the preparation of reports for management. You be part of the senior leadership team and help to support across all strategic finance matters as well as being able to provide hands on support where needed.

Line Management: Responsible for the management of the Finance Officer and other members of the finance and payroll team as required

You will be a qualified accountant who is driven and well organised, with a proven track record in delivering hands-on, high quality, financial and management reports. You will have excellent communication and interpersonal skills, experience of line management and an ability to look forward and think strategically in a business context will be essential. This will be an excellent opportunity for an individual to join an organisation where you can make a difference, whilst enhancing your own skills. Candidates from all sectors are welcomed but some charity experience is preferred.

With depots in Ealing, Dorset and Cheshire, you might be required to travel to these locations as part of the role.

Prospectus welcomes candidates from a diverse range of backgrounds. Please let us know if we can help you with the application process in any way. We are more than happy to make any reasonable adjustments to enable all interested candidates to apply.

If you are interested in applying for this Head of Finance position, please submit your CV in the first instance. If your experience is suitable, we will send you the application form and will arrange for a call and/or meeting to brief you on the role. You'll then have all the information you need to formally apply. We are looking forward to connecting with you soon.