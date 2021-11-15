ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Day Centre Support Worker

Are you looking to work in a happy and relaxed environment which focuses on the client experience? If so we are currently seeking a highly-motivated and compassionate part-time Day Centre Support Worker to join our friendly team in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire.

At our Wellingborough Day Centre you will provide a Living and Learning programme, allowing clients to develop and maintain their skills and enable them to be as independent as possible. The Centre offers an education programme for our service users who have communication; cognition and learning difficulties enabling them to progress and achieve recognition for completing learning programmes. We are a registered Asdan Centre and deliver accredited courses through their awarding body.

The Centre offers in-house activities such as e-learning, cooking/baking, relaxation, games, arts and crafts to name but a few. We also support clients to access community based activities such as bowling, swimming, Zumba, skittles, snooker, football, cinema and many more!

Experience of working with people with learning disabilities and a relevant social care qualification (NVQ LVL2 in Health and Social Care) is essential. A valid UK driving licence is also essential when applying for this role.

The Day Centre is located very near to the town centre, with a local bus stops and the train station all within walking distance. We are looking to hire for a 26 hour part-time position.

Benefits of working with Creative Support:

  • Free 24/7 counselling and employee support programme,
  • Competitive pay and a pension with company contribution and 28 days annual leave,
  • Company paid enhanced DBS for all staff,
  • All our staff are supported 24/7 by our out-of-hours teams,
  • Support to complete the nationally recognised Care Certificate and Social Care Diploma.

Creative Support is a passionate, inclusive, and anti-racist organisation. We are a Stonewall Diversity Champion, Disability Confident Employer who have recently received Investors in People Silver award. We actively encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and cultures.

We expect all applicants to Creative Support to have had at least their first Covid 19 vaccination prior to starting employment with us and to be committed to having the second vaccination within a 3 month period.

