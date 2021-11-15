ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Service Coordinator - Independent Living Support at Home

Location: Llanelli, home and community based covering the surrounding area of Carmarthenshire

Contract :Fixed term to the end of March 2022

Hours per week: 28 hrs Part-time over x4 days per week covering 8am to 6pm flexible with some weekends and bank holidays on a rota basis.

Salary: £19,912 per annum pro rata (£15,931 per annum at 28hrs per week)

We've got an opportunity...

The British Red Cross are looking for an enthusiastic and proactive individual to join our Independent Living team as a Service Coordinator. This exciting position is for someone who has excellent interpersonal and communication skills and is able to lead and motivate people.

Working as a Service Coordinator will be responsible for building strong positive relationships and liaising with hospital staff and other medical professionals in the community, including GP surgeries, to receive patient referrals. You will be evaluating and analysing the outcomes of the services, assigning incoming referrals to support workers, monitoring the service delivery, ensuring service health and safety, evaluating progress, overseeing record-keeping, recruiting, engaging and managing volunteers, attending hospital meetings, and ensuring the team works together seamlessly.

Say hello to the team...

The Independent Living (IL) & Crisis Response (CR) service (IL/CR) supports people in the space between hospital and home and responds to the needs of people in crisis following an emergency; maintaining an extensive network of external relationships across health, social care, and emergency services.

To be successful in this position you should be the following:

  • Educated to GCSE level (or equivalent by experience)
  • IT literate
  • Understanding of how to improve service quality for the benefit of users
  • NVQ/QCF Level 2/3 in Care or willingness to obtain qualification
  • A full driving licence with access to own vehicle (please note that, due to vehicle insurance policy requirements, driver must be of legal age, full driving licence and have 2 years' experience)
  • Willingness to work flexible hours
  • Ability to deal with queries in a diplomatic, professional and confidential manner
  • Understanding of how to improve service quality for the benefit of users
  • Willingness to work flexible hours

The closing date for applications is 23.59 on Monday the 29th of November 2021 with interviews to follow.

This role requires use of full Personal Protective Equipment, including Fluid resistant face masks, to be worn at all times while delivering services. This will be provided for you.

The role will involve frontline work with vulnerable services users and will not always allow for a 2 meter social distance to be maintained. You will be asked to complete a Risk assessment to confirm you are able to take up Frontline work, at onboarding stage. If you consider yourself to be a person at greater risk from Covid or you are unable to wear a facemask for long periods of time then this role may not be suitable for you.

We offer a wide range of staff benefits, these include:

36 days holiday (including Bank Holidays)Option to buy an extra 5 days annual leaveUp to 6% contributory pensionFlexible working policy

A little bit more about us...

The British Red Cross help anyone, anywhere in the UK; get the support they need if crisis strikes. From hiring a wheelchair or dealing with loneliness, to adjusting to life in a new country - we're there when you need us.

Our organisation was born out of a desire to bring help without discrimination.

Impartiality and neutrality have been central values for the Red Cross since we started.

At the British Red Cross, we are looking for the best people to help us provide support to millions of people affected by crisis in the UK. We want our team to reflect the diversity of the communities we serve, offering equal opportunities to everyone, regardless of; age, disability, gender reassignment, marriage and civil partnership, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief, sex, or sexual orientation.

Diversity is something we celebrate and we want you to be able to bring your authentic-self to the Red Cross. We want you to feel that you are in an inclusive environment, and a great position to help us spread the power of kindness.

In the British Red Cross we will not tolerate any form of misconduct, including sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse. We have a code of conduct in place, and are committed to creating a culture of integrity in the organisation where misconduct is not tolerated, situations of abuse are quickly investigated and perpetrators are dealt with effectively.

If you are appointed to a role within BRC you will be subject to the organisation's Code of Conduct, a copy of which you can find on our website.

As part of its recruitment and selection process the British Red Cross undertakes DBS (Disclosure and Barring Service) checking of all individuals who regularly work with or have access to children and vulnerable adults.

If driving is an essential requirement of the role, appropriate driver checks will be completed in line with current policy.

The British Red Cross, incorporated by Royal Charter 1908, is a charity registered in England and Wales (220949) and Scotland (SC037738).

Follow us on Twitter @RedCrossJobsUK and on Linked in - British Red Cross, to hear about our latest job vacancies.

Connecting human kindness with human crisis

IN THIS ARTICLE
