It is important to note, up here at the beginning, that the University of Austin is not a real college. It exists on its own website, and also in a mission statement written by the (why not) university’s new president, former St. John’s College president Pano Kanelos, that ran in Bari Weiss’s Substack newsletter, which I believe is called You Wouldn’t Believe What They’re Doing At Skylar’s School. The University of Austin has a mailing address, which is indeed in Austin, Texas, but the (sure) school shares that address with the offices of an oil and gas law firm called RashChapman. The school is funded by a nonprofit that can, inevitably, be traced back to one of the regnant Stanford-adjacent adult libertarians of Silicon Valley; in this case, it is Palantir co-founder and paternity-leave agnostic Joe Lonsdale.

COLLEGES ・ 11 DAYS AGO