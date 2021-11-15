Real Life Podcast Episode 330 – Yaromperchuk, Jay visits Toronto, Draisaitl’s dominance, and more

This afternoon on Oilersnation Radio, we talked about whether or not the Oilers have a problem with playing down to their competition after the way things went in Detroit on Tuesday, and seeing as they were up against a god-awful Sabres team here tonight, I think it was understandable why some fans were nervous. On paper, there is absolutely no reason why this game shouldn’t result in two points for the good guys, but we’ve all been around long enough to know that things aren’t always so simple. Take the first period for example, which was arguably the strangest 20 minutes of NHL hockey that I’ve ever seen. Not only did it start with a disallowed goal for each team, but neither side was really able to get much of anything done. From an Oilers perspective, it’s not that they were playing poorly — they actually had a solid start — but rather their ability to execute was off by a few degrees. That’s why I thought that making it to the intermission with a scoreless game was almost a win because it would allow the boys to unplug the router and reconnect to the Wifi after whatever the hell it was that just happened.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO