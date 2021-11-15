ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Real Life Podcast Episode 330 – Yaromperchuk, Jay visits Toronto, Draisaitl’s dominance, and more

By Real Life Podcast
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new week means the boys are back with a fresh episode of the Real Life Podcast to help you get your new week started and make sense of the world around us. In today’s episode, the guys talked about Yaromperchuk, Jay’s trip to Toronto, the Oilers’ road trip, and a...

Oilersnation Radio Episode 166 – The Bison King Lands in Buffalo

It’s Friday afternoon and that means a brand new episode of Oilersnation Radio is here to help you finish off your week with an hour of all things Edmonton Oilers. On this week’s show, the first two games of the Oilers’ road trip, previewed tonight’s game against the Sabres, another round of Ask the Idiots, and a whole lot more.
Listen to the first episode of Viv & Jake’s new podcast, That’s Entertainment!

The first episode of That’s Entertainment! is here. The podcast, hosted by TMN’s Vivienne Kelly and Jake Challenor, goes behind the curtain of Australia’s billion-dollar media and entertainment industry, mixing the biggest news of the week with hot takes, insider scoops, and a discussion of all the personalities, politics and pressures from within the bubble.
FOX Sports

Oilers visit the Sabres after Draisaitl's 2-goal game

Edmonton Oilers (10-2-0, first in the Pacific) vs. Buffalo Sabres (5-5-2, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host Edmonton after Leon Draisaitl scored two goals in the Oilers' 5-3 victory against the Bruins. The Sabres have gone 4-1-1 in home games. Buffalo has scored 35 goals and...
Game Notes: Oilers @ Sabres G13

The Oilers’ offense continues to role. They scored five goal (or more) for the eighth time in 12 games. They are averaging 4.25 goals/game. Florida is second at 3.86 and Carolina is third at 3.73. Winnipeg is 10th at 3.23. Edmonton is averaging one goal more/game than 23 teams in the NHL. It is ridiculous. Last night they scored five goals, all at 5×5, and Connor McDavid was on the ice for one. They have more offensive depth than ever before and I don’t think they’ve played their best hockey yet.
GDB 13.0 Wrap Up: Oilers end up as slump busters in 3-2 loss to the Sabres

This afternoon on Oilersnation Radio, we talked about whether or not the Oilers have a problem with playing down to their competition after the way things went in Detroit on Tuesday, and seeing as they were up against a god-awful Sabres team here tonight, I think it was understandable why some fans were nervous. On paper, there is absolutely no reason why this game shouldn’t result in two points for the good guys, but we’ve all been around long enough to know that things aren’t always so simple. Take the first period for example, which was arguably the strangest 20 minutes of NHL hockey that I’ve ever seen. Not only did it start with a disallowed goal for each team, but neither side was really able to get much of anything done. From an Oilers perspective, it’s not that they were playing poorly — they actually had a solid start — but rather their ability to execute was off by a few degrees. That’s why I thought that making it to the intermission with a scoreless game was almost a win because it would allow the boys to unplug the router and reconnect to the Wifi after whatever the hell it was that just happened.
The Day After: Draisaitl says hold my beer as Oilers launch comeback victory

The message after the Edmonton Oilers loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday was clear: don’t lose two in a row. And a strong 60 minutes from those Oilers Thursday night against the Boston Bruins led them to a 5-3 victory and another tally in the win column. “There’s...
Let’s Talk About Edmonton’s Third Line

For the Edmonton Oilers, this past off-season was a summer full of debate and discussion over Ken Holland’s moves. But one thing most fans generally came to a consensus on was that Edmonton’s forward depth had largely improved. Fast-forward to the first few games of the season, and one of...
Risky Business: Buffaloading up on bets!

Last night, the Oilers battled their bags off to come back and beat the Bruins, but that didn’t necessarily translate to much better success for your ol’ pal Baggedmilk. Thankfully, my units sizes were small so those losses don’t hurt as much as they could have, especially since I’m going to make it all back tonight against the Sabres! We be bettin’, fam!
Oilersnation Power Rankings: Week 5

It wasn’t necessarily the best week for our Edmonton Oilers but it also wasn’t the worst! Nonetheless, we always have something to talk about in our power rankings. Alright party people, get ready because the time has come for our annual Nation Viewing Party! This year we’ll be at Campio Brewing Company to watch the Edmonton Oilers take on the Vegas Golden Knights on November 27th. Admission is $25 per person which will get you into the party with a swag bag full of Nation gear, gift cards and much more. My favourite part about this entire night is that the proceeds will be donated to our good friends at The Edmonton Humane Society to help all of the shelter animals in need.
GDB 14.0: Avoiding Back-to-Back Losses Pt. 3 (5pm MT, SNW)

From where I blog, there’s nothing better than a good Sunday Funday and that’s why I’m excited about tonight’s matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and St. Louis Blues. This game will be a big test for our boys as they look to get back in the win column, and I’m very much looking forward to seeing how they respond after a tough loss in Buffalo.
GDB 14.0 Wrap Up: Oilers wrap up 5-4 win in St. Louis and McDavid gets his 600th point

In this house, we bet the over! Final Score: 5-4 Oilers. With disappointing losses in Detroit and Buffalo bookending a solid game in Boston, I was very curious to see how the Oilers would respond tonight in St. Louis. And since the Blues were coming into this game on the second half of a back-to-back set and missing a few key pieces of their lineup, I thought the Oilers had a solid chance to avoid their first losing streak provided that they could hit the ground running right from the opening faceoff. We needed them to have a good start so that they weren’t chasing the game again, but unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened as the Oilers kept taking needless penalties and basically gifted St. Louis with free chances to score. I don’t know when we need to start worrying about how brutal these starts have been lately, but it’s pretty tough to win in this league when you’re always trailing out of the gate. Thankfully, they were able to knot things up at one apiece with a buzzer-beater goal by McDavid but had it not been for Koskinen then the boys could have easily been down by a field goal. To put it lightly, they needed to pick it up.
Questions for Quinn: It’s called fashion!

This really was an interesting one for me. For a girl who does like clothes and style, I have never been one to really take in and digest the jerseys that the Oilers have played in. That said, I didn’t have to think hard or do any research to tell you the royal blue jerseys they wore from 1981 to 1994. That colour is so good, and then of course the orange stripe on the pants I absolutely love. I’m crushed that we don’t get to see those anymore at home. The orange is warming up to me, simply because it really stands out and there’s more and more in the seats so it’s turning in to a sea of orange which I can appreciate.
Risky Business: I have a blue house with a blue window

I won’t like to you, my bankroll took a real hit on Friday night when the Oilers couldn’t come back against the Sabres, and I’m going to need a little bit of luck to get back in the green. We be bettin’, fam!. LAST GAME. Someone call the police because...
Don’t Lose the Plot

In seasons not so long ago when the Edmonton Oilers were a bad hockey team, I never cared for sifting through the ashes of another loss looking for consolation prizes or silver linings. Sure, there is usually a tidbit of good to be found if you look closely enough, but the bottom line is a loss is a loss.
The Day After: A night of firsts as Oilers beat Blues

It sure wasn’t pretty, but the Edmonton Oilers found a way into the win column Sunday night bringing their record through four games of a five-game trip to 4-4. And there are few others to thank other than Kailer Yamamoto. With the game tied at four and under a minute to go, Yamamoto found a soft spot in the Blues defence between the faceoff dots and Leon Draisaitl was able to feed him the puck for the game-winner.
