Creative Support is a non-profit provider of person centred care and support to older people, people with learning disabilities, mental health needs, and autism spectrum conditions. We are recruiting Relief Support Workers for our Mental Health Care Service in Stretford.

Relief Support Worker duties:

Providing practical and emotional support to service users in line with Personal Support Plans

Identifying and accessing opportunities with service users to gain independence and confidence

Working with service users in a recovery-focused way in line with their support and risk management plans

Collaborating with service users, families, and involved professionals to provide a consistent and coordinated service that maximises outcomes for service users

Experience of working with people with mental health needs is essential; additionally, you must have a warm personality and be able to work in a person-centred way.

You are expected to be available to work flexibly to meet the needs of the Stretford service, including evenings, weekends, sleep-ins, and bank holidays.

This position offers the opportunity to work in an environment that challenges and encourages personal and professional development. Creative Support has obtained Investors in People Silver status and you will receive ongoing training regarding the client group you work with, managerial qualifications, and up-to-date training regarding changes to the law governing social care.

As a Creative Support Relief Support Worker staff member you will have access to our free app which allows you to pick up shifts Stretford and in any area of the country, provides information on the service and shifts as well as directions. You will be paid on a weekly basis.

We expect all applicants for relief roles to have had both Covid 19 vaccinations prior to starting employment with us.

Creative Support is a passionate, inclusive, and anti-racist organisation. We are a Stonewall Diversity Champion, Disability Confident Employer who have recently received Investors in People Silver award. We actively encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and cultures.