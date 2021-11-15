ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relief Support Worker

Creative Support is a fast growing provider of care to individuals with a wide range of support needs. As a national not-for-profit organization we specialize in ensuring the highest standards of support are delivered in effective and responsive ways. As a part of this service delivery, we operate throughout the Greater Manchester area providing high quality and person centred care to a variety of individuals with support needs ranging from mental health, learning disabilities, complex needs and older adults with extra care requirements.

Our purpose built local staff team is both experienced and professional and we wish to build upon this with dedicated, warm and hard working individuals who can help us to provide the best level of personal and housing related support that we can to the individuals that we care for. Working with both the staff team and clients you will promote a focus on maintaining the independence and dignity of our service users and ensure that they live inclusive lives within the local community.

Committed to the welfare of others you will provide support to our clients on an emotional and practical level whilst supporting them with daily living needs such as personal care, household duties, medication, healthy living and engagement with the local community. Previous experience is an essential requirement of this role and new starters within this position must attend mandatory induction courses before beginning shift work within our services which we will provide for you.

As a Creative Support Relief Support Worker staff member you will have access to our free app which allows you to pick up shifts in the Greater Manchester area any other area of the country, provides information on the service and shifts as well as directions. You will be paid on a weekly basis.

Creative Support is a passionate, inclusive, and anti-racist organisation. We are a Stonewall Diversity Champion, Disability Confident Employer who have recently received Investors in People Silver award. We actively encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and cultures.

We expect all applicants for relief roles to have had both Covid 19 vaccinations prior to starting employment with us.

