Weekend Support Worker

Creative Support is a thriving and progressive national third sector social care organisation, with a passion for delivering high quality and meaningful services to the people we support.

We are looking to recruit warm, flexible and motivated individuals to provide person centred support to people living at a new bespoke development in Stratford. This is a fresh approach to supporting people in their own tenancies - this innovatively designed Housing with Care and Support service delivers a modern, comfortable and safe environment for people to thrive within.

Some of the people we support may have additional complex physical or other health and social needs. You will be supporting the tenants to maximise their sense of wellbeing and independence through tailored, ongoing care and support. You will work to make a positive difference in the tenants’ lives and promote their independence at every step, whilst enabling to enjoy a fulfilling and valued life. You will enjoy inspiring the people we support to enjoy opportunities for personal development and engagement within the local Stratford communities.

What we offer…

In return for your commitment, Creative Support offers a wide range of employee benefits for our Weekend Support Workers, specialised training through its internal training academy, and will support you to develop within your role and in forward planning your future career.

This is a perfect opportunity for those seeking to progress in the health and social care sector as we also offer the QCF Diploma in Health and Social Care level 2 – 5, dependent on job role.

Whilst previous experience in a similar role may be advantageous, we encourage people with the right values, aptitude and passion to apply. Full training offered.

Our range of benefits to ensure job satisfaction includes:

A one-off bonus of £100 upon successful completion of the 4-month probationary period.

Competitive pay and a pension with company contribution and 28 days annual leave,

Company paid enhanced DBS for all staff

Free employee support programme

All our staff are supported 24/7 by our out-of-hours teams

Support to complete the nationally recognised Care Certificate and Social Care Diploma

If you would like more information on the role please contact Terri Groves Terri.Groves@creativesupport.co.uk

Creative Support is a passionate, inclusive, and anti-racist organisation. We are a Stonewall Diversity Champion, Disability Confident Employer who have recently received Investors in People Silver award. We actively encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and cultures.

We expect all applicants to Creative Support to have had at least their first Covid 19 vaccination prior to starting employment with us and to be committed to having the second vaccination within a 3 month period.