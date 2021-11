Officially speaking, Intel has not yet confirmed the launch of its Core i5-12400 processor. I mean, we all know it’s coming, and almost certainly at CES 2022 (which kicks off on January 5th), but in terms of an official rubber stamp? No. Intel is making us wait for that one! – Just in case you were still not quite convinced that this CPU is coming, however, then following a report via Videocardz, at least 3 (yes, three) Intel Core i5-12400 processors are currently available to buy on eBay!

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO