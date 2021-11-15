ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sinkyone Wilderness State Park Is A Little-Known Park In Northern California That Is Perfect For Your Next Outing

California is home to 280 beautiful and diverse state parks, so of course, there’s bound to be some that you’ve never heard of before. One state park that may not get as much attention as some of NorCal’s most popular destinations is Sinkyone Wilderness State Park. Hiding out along the coast in Mendocino County, this stunning wilderness area is rife with rich beauty and things to do. Explore a vastly underrated landscape and plan your visit to Sinkyone Wilderness as soon as you can!

Located at the southern end of the Lost Coast, Sinkyone Wilderness State Park consists of a 60-mile stretch of beautiful coastal wilderness. Bordered by the Pacific Ocean and King Range National Conservation Area, the park is entirely surrounded by breathtaking beauty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hMlvm_0cxXXwmQ00
Michael Mees/Flickr

Named after the Sinkyone Indians who have inhabited this part of the coast for thousands of years before the first Europeans arrived, this park embodies the wild beauty of California's remote wilderness. It's no wonder the state park isn't visited nearly as much as others, as much of the rugged terrain is impassable for passenger cars and both park entrances are a long way from the main highway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BVn9i_0cxXXwmQ00
Yorker Beeson/Google

This is real wilderness, so come prepared! It's a good idea to make sure the park's roads are open and safe to drive on before you head out. The park's trails and campgrounds are completely primitive, so plan to bring plenty of supplies, fuel, and food for your stay. If you plan on camping, keep in mind that there's no potable water and you must haul out your own trash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cCHlW_0cxXXwmQ00
Yorker Beeson/Google

Start your visit to Sinkyone Wilderness by registering and paying your fees at the Needle Rock Visitor Center, which is open year-round in a 1920s-era building. Entering the park from the north, you'll find the center 3.5-miles down an unpaved road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UdeQ1_0cxXXwmQ00
Rene Rivers/Flickr

If you brave the rough terrain, you'll be rewarded with some of the most majestic coastal views. The Lost Coast Trail stretches throughout the entire park for 19.4 miles. Winding along ridges and descending steeply to beaches and coves, the trail is a challenge but worth every step. Of course, you can always tackle it in small, easy sections for a leisurely day half-day or day hike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09CMvZ_0cxXXwmQ00
Rene Rivers/Flickr

At two miles long, Usal Beach is the longest beach in the park. Rarely crowded, it's the perfect spot for birdwatching, surf-fishing, or simply beach-combing. The nearby Usal Beach Campground is a fantastic overnight destination. It's also the park's only drive-in campsite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GWxuT_0cxXXwmQ00
Bureau of Land Management/Flickr

Exploring Sinkyone Wilderness is no easy task, but that's exactly what makes this park so wild and beautiful. Feel up to the task? Plan your visit to this little-known state park for a once-in-a-lifetime adventure. Learn more about the park by visiting the California State Parks website .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PwvT0_0cxXXwmQ00
Images by John 'K'/Flickr

Have you been to this little-known state park in Northern California? It’s hard to believe what kind of beauty is hiding here! Share your thoughts and experiences with us in the comments below.

