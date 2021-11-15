Police investigate robbery, assault

Public Information Officer, Fort Collins Police Services, 970-818-8950, fcpsmedia@fcgov.com, Website: www.fcgov.com/police/

On November 10, 2021 around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to Kingfisher Natural Area for a robbery and assault near the river.

A 23-year-old man reported that he had been hanging out under the bridge alone when an unknown man approached him, demanded his wallet, and stabbed him while stealing it. The victim described the suspect as 5’11 or taller, wearing dark clothing and a face covering. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries and has since been released.

“We’re grateful that the victim was able to get medical care quickly, and we’ll continue working with him to find answers as he continues on the road to recovery,” said Criminal Investigations Division Lt. Jeremy Yonce.

Since the incident, detectives have been working with the victim to collect evidence and identify any possible suspects or motives for the assault. A suspect has not been identified, and police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call Detective Laura Knudsen at 970-416-2771. People who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.