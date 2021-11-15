ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Police investigate robbery, assault

Fort Collins, Colorado
Fort Collins, Colorado
 5 days ago
  • Public Information Officer, Fort Collins Police Services, 970-818-8950, fcpsmedia@fcgov.com, Website: www.fcgov.com/police/

On November 10, 2021 around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to Kingfisher Natural Area for a robbery and assault near the river.

A 23-year-old man reported that he had been hanging out under the bridge alone when an unknown man approached him, demanded his wallet, and stabbed him while stealing it. The victim described the suspect as 5’11 or taller, wearing dark clothing and a face covering. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries and has since been released.

“We’re grateful that the victim was able to get medical care quickly, and we’ll continue working with him to find answers as he continues on the road to recovery,” said Criminal Investigations Division Lt. Jeremy Yonce.

Since the incident, detectives have been working with the victim to collect evidence and identify any possible suspects or motives for the assault. A suspect has not been identified, and police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call Detective Laura Knudsen at 970-416-2771. People who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. expands COVID-19 booster eligibility to all adults

Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators expanded eligibility for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults on Friday, allowing millions more Americans to get additional protection against the virus amid a recent rise in infections. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, signed off...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Fort Collins, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Crime & Safety
The Hill

Five takeaways: House passes Biden's sweeping benefits bill

House Democrats on Friday approved the multitrillion-dollar package of social benefits and climate programs at the heart of President Biden ’s domestic agenda, advancing the bill to the Senate in hopes it reaches the president’s desk before Christmas. The vote marked a huge victory for Biden and the Democrats, who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

'Orgy of violence': Dutch police open fire on rioters

Police opened fire on protesters in rioting that erupted in downtown Rotterdam around a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions late Friday night. The Dutch city's mayor called it "an orgy of violence." Police said that two rioters were hospitalized after being hit by bullets and investigations were underway to establish if...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Clothing#Kingfisher Natural Area
NBC News

Prosecution rests in Theranos trial, one fraud charge dropped

The government rested its fraud case against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on Friday, and her lawyers swiftly moved to undercut parts of the prosecution’s case. One of the 12 fraud counts was immediately dismissed, the result of an earlier error by prosecutors. The defense had previously asked the government to submit a list of the specific Theranos diagnostic tests for which the patient witnesses allege they received mistaken results.
LAW
Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado

52
Followers
175
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The City of Fort Collins is the Home Rule Municipality that is the county seat and the most populous municipality of Larimer County, Colorado, United States. it is the fourth most populous city in Colorado after Denver, Colorado Springs, and Aurora. Fort Collins is a midsize college city, home to Colorado State University and Front Range Community College's Larimer campus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy